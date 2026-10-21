Codere Online Rolls Out 99 Royale In Mexico In Partnership With G Games

Mexico City, Mexico and London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2026 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the“Company”), a leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced the launch of 99 Royale, a first-of-its-kind multiplayer slot experience developed by G Games. Codere Online will be one of the game's inaugural platinum launch partners globally.







99 Royale introduces a battle royale-style format to the slot category, enabling up to 99 players to compete simultaneously. Successful spins award power that can be used either to strengthen a player's position or to attack opponents, creating a dynamic experience that combines traditional slot mechanics with strategy and player-versus-player interaction.

The game will initially launch on Codere Online's casino platform in Mexico, one of the Company's key markets and a jurisdiction where it has consistently been at the forefront of introducing innovative gaming experiences to players.

The launch further strengthens the Company's casino offering, which features more than 2,000 titles across its core markets, reflecting the Company's continued focus on expanding and diversifying its online entertainment portfolio.

Aviv Sher, CEO of Codere Online, said: "We were among the first operators to recognize the potential of emerging formats such as crash games in Mexico, and we continue to look for innovative experiences that resonate with players. 99 Royale represents a truly differentiated product that combines entertainment, competition and strategy in a unique way. We're proud to be launching it from day one in Mexico and to continue bringing exciting new experiences to our customers."

Helen Walton, Chief Commercial Officer of G Games, said: "Codere Online recognized the potential of 99 Royale from the outset. They have consistently demonstrated a strong ability to identify and successfully introduce innovative gaming formats to their players, making them an ideal launch partner for this groundbreaking product."

Codere Online has produced a launch video bringing the game's multiplayer battle royale experience to life. Watch the video here.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online, launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group, offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere Online currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina; this online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group dedicated to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Guillermo Lancha

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

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About 99 Royale

99 Royale is the world's first truly competitive multiplayer slots experience, powered by G Games' patented technology. Up to 99 players per battle compete simultaneously in real time, combining video gaming entertainment with real money slots.

About G Games

For the gamers, the glory. G is bringing video-gaming to slots. G started in 2013 with the aim to make real money gaming more fun. Now serving a range of customers around the world, G has been granted a patent for the unique technology that lies behind its multiplayer slots which will launch in 2026. An unusual company, G is known for its irreverent attitude and commitment to innovation, but at the company's heart lies a determination to offer a better experience for the gamer.

Contacts

Helen Walton

Chief Commercial Officer, G Games

helen@g.games