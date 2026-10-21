Global Biostorage Service Market Report 2025-2031: Trends, Forecast, And Competitive Analysis 12.6% CAGR Driven By Ultra Low Temperature Storage And APAC Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, compliant ultra-low-temperature storage, strategic partnerships and APAC expansion can cut costs, protect samples and unlock life sciences growth.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biostorage Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostorage service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being driven by the increasing need for biobank storage solutions, rising demand for temperature-sensitive storage, and greater emphasis on pharmaceutical research storage.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across life sciences & medicine, hospitals, government & scientific research institutions, and chemical applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, ultra low temperature storage is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Within the application category, life sciences & medicine is expected to experience the highest growth. In terms of region, APAC is expected to post the highest growth during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Biostorage Service Market



Automation and cloud-based systems: Automated sample handling, smart inventory management, and secure cloud platforms are improving efficiency, traceability, remote access, and collaboration while reducing human error.

Stricter regulatory compliance: Requirements governing sample integrity, traceability, and data privacy are prompting providers to invest in certified facilities, quality assurance, and stronger security controls.

Growth in personalized medicine: Increasing use of genetic material, cell lines, and other patient-specific samples is creating demand for specialized, high-capacity storage under tightly controlled conditions.

Expansion of research activities: Rising investment in biomedical research, genomics, drug development, and clinical trials is increasing demand for secure, long-term sample preservation. Investment and market consolidation: Funding, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are expanding geographic coverage, strengthening infrastructure, and accelerating the adoption of advanced storage technologies.

Recent Developments in the Biostorage Service Market



Providers are deploying cryogenic freezers, automated storage systems, and digital inventory tools to improve sample preservation, retrieval, and operational efficiency.

New regulatory and data security requirements are driving facility upgrades and stronger quality management processes.

Companies are expanding into Asia, Latin America, and Africa to support growing healthcare infrastructure, clinical research, and biopharmaceutical activity.

Partnerships among biostorage providers, biotechnology companies, and research institutions are supporting technology sharing and customized services. Automation is improving space utilization, shortening retrieval times, and reducing handling errors and operating costs.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Biostorage Service Market



Personalized medicine and patient care: Storage of blood, tissue, DNA, and other clinical samples can support advanced diagnostics and individualized treatments.

Drug development and clinical trials: Secure, compliant sample storage can protect data quality and accelerate research and commercialization timelines.

Genomic and proteomic research: Large-scale studies require scalable infrastructure capable of maintaining substantial collections of biological material.

Long-term academic research: Universities and research institutions need reliable preservation services to support future studies and scientific collaboration. Agricultural and food research: Preservation of crop and livestock genetic material can support breeding programs, food security, and resilience to environmental pressures.

Biostorage Service Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological advancement: Improvements in cryopreservation, automation, monitoring, and data management are increasing storage reliability, capacity, and scalability.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth: Expanding research in genomics, regenerative therapies, and drug development is increasing demand for secure biological sample storage.

Precision medicine: Personalized treatment programs require long-term preservation of diverse, patient-specific samples under specialized conditions. Regulatory and quality requirements: Standards for traceability, sample integrity, and data security are encouraging adoption of compliant professional services.

Key Market Challenges



High capital and operating costs: Advanced equipment, specialized infrastructure, backup systems, and compliance programs require significant investment.

Regulatory complexity: Differences among national requirements for sample handling, data protection, and storage duration increase operational burdens. Technology and security risks: Equipment failures, sample degradation, cyber threats, and data breaches can affect customer confidence and service continuity.

List of Biostorage Service Companies

Competition is based on service quality, sample security, regulatory compliance, technology, and geographic coverage. Leading companies are investing in R&D, infrastructure, facility expansion, automation, and value-chain integration to strengthen their capabilities and serve growing demand.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Azenta

EPL Archives

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Precision for Medicine

Kryosphere

Cryoport Inc

Masy BioServices

SciSafe

Cenetron Vigilant Bioservices

Country-Wise Outlook for the Biostorage Service Market



United States: The US market benefits from extensive biotechnology investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand from personalized medicine and biopharmaceutical development. Providers are expanding automated and AI-driven inventory systems while strengthening sample integrity and data security.

China: Government investment in biobanking, cold storage infrastructure, and digital sample tracking is supporting rapid market expansion. Domestic capacity is also benefiting from growing clinical research and international technology partnerships.

Germany: Strict quality standards, strong clinical research capabilities, and alignment with EU data and sample security requirements support market development. Providers are emphasizing automation, digitalization, energy efficiency, and advanced cryopreservation.

India: Expanding healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology investment, clinical trials, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing are increasing demand for scalable and cost-effective storage. Regional biobanks are also supporting research and personalized medicine. Japan: Growth is supported by regenerative medicine, healthcare research, and demand associated with an aging population. The market emphasizes high-precision cryogenic systems, automation, data security, and the integration of AI and IoT technologies.

Features of the Global Biostorage Service Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Biostorage service market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts from 2025 to 2031.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across storage types, applications, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, service development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This Report Answers 11 Key Questions

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the biostorage service market across storage types, applications, and regions?Which categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to grow fastest, and why?What factors are affecting market dynamics, and what are the principal challenges and business risks?What competitive threats face market participants?Which emerging trends are shaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are influencing the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major participants, and which strategic initiatives are supporting their growth?What competing products or solutions could create substitution risks?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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