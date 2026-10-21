North America Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market - Share, Trends, And Forecasts (2026-2031) AI Fabs, CHIPS Act Incentives, And 300 Mm Wafers Fuel Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wafer makers boost ROI via CHIPS Act incentives, fab co-location, advance-payment contracts, 300 mm migration and portfolio diversification to improve margins and offset demand cycles.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Semiconductor Silicon Wafer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market to Reach 1.41 Billion Square Inches by 2031

The North America semiconductor silicon wafer market is projected to increase from 1.13 billion square inches in 2025 to 1.17 billion square inches in 2026. Shipment volume is forecast to reach 1.41 billion square inches by 2031, representing a 3.77% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by foundry capacity expansions, government incentives, rising semiconductor demand and the continued transition toward larger wafer diameters.

Foundry Investments Strengthen Regional Wafer Demand

Multiyear investments by TSMC, Intel and Texas Instruments are reshaping semiconductor manufacturing capacity across North America. The Arizona manufacturing cluster has achieved yield levels comparable with established operations in Taiwan, while Intel's Fab 52 has entered high-volume production using its 18A process. Texas Instruments is also advancing automation at its Sherman complex.

These projects are creating concentrated, long-term demand for semiconductor silicon wafers. Large and predictable orders enable substrate suppliers to manage qualification expenses, secure advance payments and improve production planning. Closer coordination between wafer manufacturers and foundries is also expected to support faster node ramps and more reliable throughput.

U.S. CHIPS Act Incentives Accelerate Investment

U.S. CHIPS Act support remains a major growth driver for the North America semiconductor silicon wafer market. Direct grants, low-cost loans and a 25% tax credit are reducing capital barriers throughout the semiconductor value chain, including polysilicon processing, wafer production and advanced fabrication.

Milestone-based funding helps align public support with manufacturing progress, while clawback provisions limit the risk of speculative capacity expansion. Wafer producers can use these incentives to establish operations closer to major fabrication plants, shorten logistics cycles and improve regional supply chain resilience.

Memory Cyclicality Presents Near-Term Challenges

Despite a positive long-term outlook, cyclical conditions in the memory sector continue to affect wafer shipments. Excess inventories of commodity DRAM and NAND limited wafer pull-through during 2025, while price declines outside long-term contracts placed pressure on supplier margins. These conditions have contributed to quarterly volatility across the market.

Demand for high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence systems provides an important offset, but it is not yet sufficient to counter broader weakness in traditional PC and smartphone markets. A more sustained recovery will depend on inventory normalization and stronger demand across mainstream electronics categories.

Additional market factors include the transition toward 300 mm wafers in logic production, rising demand for silicon power devices in electric vehicles and continued concerns about geographic concentration within the semiconductor supply chain.

300 mm Wafers Lead Market Growth

The 300 mm segment accounted for 70.62% of North American shipment volume and is projected to expand at a 4.95% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being driven by leading-edge artificial intelligence processors, 3 nm logic production, large-die GPUs, high-density DRAM and increasingly automated analog manufacturing.

The larger wafer surface enables manufacturers to produce more dies per wafer, distribute lithography costs more efficiently and improve production economics. As a result, demand from 300 mm fabrication plants is expected to grow faster than the overall semiconductor silicon wafer market.

Meanwhile, 200 mm wafers remain essential for automotive, power semiconductor and mature analog applications. Capacity investments by onsemi and Infineon are helping maintain utilization at legacy fabrication facilities. Suppliers capable of serving both 200 mm and 300 mm production lines are better positioned to balance demand cycles and support customers across multiple device generations.

Logic Devices Deliver the Fastest Expansion

Logic devices represented 33.09% of shipment volume in 2025 and are forecast to advance at a 5.25% CAGR through 2031. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence inference in smartphones, PCs and edge servers is supporting this expansion. Technologies such as RibbonFET and backside power delivery can improve transistor efficiency but also require higher crystal quality, allowing qualified wafer manufacturers to capture premium pricing.

Memory remains important, particularly as high-bandwidth memory stacks require more silicon per package. However, soft demand from PCs and mobile devices continues to limit near-term growth. Analog and discrete semiconductor applications are expected to deliver steady, mid-single-digit volume gains, supported by industrial equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, automotive electronics and power management systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Soaring Demand for 300 mm Wafers from AI Accelerator Fabs

4.2.2 CHIPS Act Incentives Catalyzing Local Wafer Production

4.2.3 Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles Boosting Power Device Wafers

4.2.4 Transition Toward Specialty Silicon for SiC and GaN Devices

4.2.5 Miniaturization Roadmap to 2 nm Nodes Requiring Ultra-Flat Prime Wafers

4.2.6 Reshoring Initiatives Reducing Supply-Chain Risk

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Polysilicon Prices Squeezing Supplier Margins

4.3.2 Lengthy Environmental Permitting Delays for New Fabs

4.3.3 Competition from Asian 300 mm Megafabs Limiting Utilization

4.3.4 Smartphone Market Slowdown Dampening Legacy Wafer Demand

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VOLUME)

5.1 By Wafer Diameter

5.1.1 Up to 150 mm

5.1.2 200 mm

5.1.3 300 mm

5.2 By Semiconductor Device Type

5.2.1 Logic

5.2.2 Memory

5.2.3 Analog

5.2.4 Discrete

5.2.5 Other Semiconductor Device Types (Optoelectronics, Sensors, Micro)

5.3 By Wafer Type

5.3.1 Prime Polished

5.3.2 Epitaxial

5.3.3 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI)

5.3.4 Specialty Silicon (High-Resistivity, Power, Sensor-Grade)

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics

5.4.1.1 Mobile and Smartphones

5.4.1.2 PCs and Servers

5.4.2 Industrial

5.4.3 Telecommunications

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Other End-user Applications

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SUMCO Corporation

6.4.3 GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Siltronic AG

6.4.5 SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Wafer Works Corporation

6.4.7 Okmetic Oy

6.4.8 Soitec SA

6.4.9 Sil'Tronix Silicon Technologies

6.4.10 SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd.

6.4.11 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Simgui Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S

6.4.14 Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

6.4.15 Addison Engineering, Inc.

6.4.16 University Wafer, Inc.

6.4.17 Valley Design Corp.

6.4.18 Pure Wafer PLC

6.4.19 NOVA Electronic Materials, LLC

6.4.20 Wafer World Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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