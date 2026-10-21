Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test (OSAT) Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AI And HPC Demand Drives 9% CAGR, Lifting Revenue To $87.22 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI and High-Performance Computing drive OSAT growth, while Advanced Packaging, heterogeneous integration and supply chain diversification unlock higher-margin opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market is entering a period of transformational growth, supported by surging demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance Computing (HPC) and advanced semiconductor packaging. As conventional semiconductor scaling approaches physical and economic constraints, OSAT providers are taking a more prominent role in heterogeneous integration, complex testing and high-value packaging services.

According to the report, the global OSAT market was valued at USD 52.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.00% from 2026 to 2031. Market revenue is forecast to reach USD 87.22 billion by 2031. The Average Selling Price (ASP) Index, set at 100 in 2025, is expected to increase to 116 by 2031, reflecting the growing contribution of premium advanced packaging technologies such as 2.5D, 3D and CoWoS.

Advanced Packaging is forecast to be the fastest-growing market segment, recording a CAGR of 13.00% through 2031. This expansion is being driven by the performance, bandwidth and power-efficiency requirements of AI accelerators, data center processors and HPC systems. Wire Bond Packaging is expected to remain the largest segment by revenue, accounting for a 34.35% market share in 2026 and advancing at a steady CAGR of 4.00%.

Computing/AI/HPC applications represent the principal demand driver for outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing services. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.00%, reaching USD 20.27 billion by 2031. Increasing investment in generative AI infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers and specialized processors is creating substantial demand for sophisticated assembly, integration and testing capabilities.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global OSAT market with a 72.13% value share. Taiwan remains central to the regional ecosystem, with ASE Technology representing approximately 38% of the global OSAT cluster. India is also developing as an important secondary semiconductor manufacturing hub. Supported by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the country's OSAT market is forecast to expand at an aggressive CAGR of 14.85%.

Coverage provided by the report includes:



Global OSAT market forecasts by value, using 2025 as the base year and extending through 2031.

Market segmentation by Advanced Packaging, Wire Bond Packaging, Testing Services, Wafer-Level Packaging and System-in-Package/Heterogeneous Integration.

Application analysis covering Computing/AI/HPC, Mobile & Communications, Automotive & EV, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & IoT, and Memory Packaging & Test.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts across established and emerging semiconductor markets.

Assessment of major market drivers and constraints, including the AI semiconductor supercycle, technology complexity, capacity requirements and geopolitical supply chain diversification.

A Company Revenue Tracker covering nine leading market participants.

CAGR Verification across market segments to support mathematical accuracy and consistent forecasting.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses examining competition, market conditions and strategic opportunities. Evaluation of key OSAT market trends expected to influence investment, capacity expansion and technology development through 2031.

Intended users of the report

The report provides strategic market intelligence for organizations and professionals involved in semiconductor manufacturing, investment, procurement and supply chain planning. Intended users include:



C-level executives at fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Investment managers and Venture Capitalists evaluating opportunities in the semiconductor sector.

Strategic sourcing and procurement professionals responsible for packaging, assembly and testing partnerships. Companies and decision-makers operating across the silicon supply chain.

With AI and HPC requirements accelerating the transition toward advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, OSAT providers are positioned to capture a larger share of semiconductor value creation. The report offers market forecasts and competitive intelligence to support investment decisions, partnership strategies, capacity planning and long-term participation in the evolving global OSAT market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by Type (Advanced Packaging, Wire Bond, Testing Services, Wafer-Level Packaging, SiP/Heterogeneous Integration)Market Segmentation by Application (Computing/AI/HPC, Mobile/Comms, Automotive/EV, Consumer Electronics, Industrial/IoT, Memory Packaging)Regional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market Forecast (Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, Vietnam)Growth Drivers & InhibitorsCompany Profiles (ASE Technology, Amkor, JCET Group, Tongfu Micro, Powertech/PTI, Huatian/HT-Tech, WiseRoad Capital, Hana Micron, KYEC, ChipMOS)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



ASE Technology Holding

Amkor Technology

JCET Group

Tongfu Microelectronics (TFME)

Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI)

Huatian Technology (HT-Tech)

WiseRoad Capital

Hana Micron

KYEC (King Yuan Electronics) ChipMOS Technologies

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