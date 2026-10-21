Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging & Chiplet Technology Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AI And 2.5D/3D Investment Propel Growth To USD 93.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on AI accelerator demand and the shift to chiplet-based architectures with insights into 2.5D/3D packaging, regional trends, risks and key providers.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging & Chiplet Technology Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Technology Market to Reach USD 93.8 Billion by 2031

The global semiconductor advanced packaging and chiplet technology market is entering a period of significant structural transformation. Valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 93.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 21.2%.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence accelerators, high-performance computing systems and data-intensive applications. The industry-wide transition from monolithic semiconductor designs to chiplet-based die architectures is also increasing the need for sophisticated packaging technologies capable of supporting higher bandwidth, improved performance, greater integration density and optimized power efficiency.

Demand for 2.5D/3D advanced packaging capacity is expected to rise substantially as semiconductor manufacturers seek scalable solutions for combining multiple dies, memory components and specialized processing functions within integrated systems. This shift is creating opportunities for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, foundries, packaging specialists, equipment manufacturers and materials suppliers operating across the semiconductor value chain.

Report Scope and Market Coverage

The report delivers detailed market intelligence and forecast data by value, using 2024 as the base year and providing projections through 2032. It examines the competitive, technological and commercial factors influencing the global semiconductor advanced packaging market.



Market forecasts by packaging technology, including 2.5D, 3D, Fan-Out and System-in-Package solutions

Segmentation and forecast analysis by end application

Region-wise and country-level market data

Assessment of major market growth drivers and inhibitors

Profiles of leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies and foundry providers

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analysis Evaluation of key semiconductor packaging and chiplet technology trends through 2032

The research evaluates how artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced computing requirements and evolving semiconductor architectures are reshaping packaging investment. It also examines capacity requirements, competitive positioning and the strategic priorities of companies supporting the development and commercialization of advanced packaging platforms.

Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders

The report is designed for organizations and professionals seeking actionable insight into the semiconductor advanced packaging and chiplet technology market. Its market forecasts, technology segmentation and competitive analysis can support strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry decisions, partnership development and long-term capacity planning.

Intended users include:



C-level executives and company directors at semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and packaging companies

Investment managers, institutional investors and technology fund analysts assessing semiconductor market opportunities Companies operating throughout the semiconductor advanced packaging value chain, including equipment, materials, design, manufacturing, assembly and testing providers

With chiplet-based architectures becoming increasingly important to next-generation semiconductor performance, advanced packaging is expected to play a central role in industry growth. The report provides a structured view of the technologies, applications, regional markets and competitive forces shaping this rapidly developing global sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



TSMC

ASE Technology

Amkor Technology

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

AMD Micron Technology

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