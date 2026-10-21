Global Semiconductor Industry Strategic Market Report And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI Data Centers And HBM Drive 24.9% CAGR Toward USD 3.01 Trillion By 2031
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Semiconductor Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Semiconductor Industry Forecast to Reach USD 3.01 Trillion by 2031 as AI Infrastructure Accelerates Growth
The global semiconductor industry is valued at approximately USD 791.7 billion in 2025, based on full-year sales data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 24.9% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, reaching approximately USD 3.01 trillion by 2031.
The 2025 market value represents a 25.6% increase from the previous year, reflecting a strong recovery following the industry downturn in 2023. Growth is being supported by rising semiconductor demand across artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment and advanced consumer electronics.
AI data center investment is expected to remain a primary semiconductor market growth driver throughout the forecast period. Increasing deployment of accelerated computing platforms is generating demand for advanced logic chips, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), networking components and supporting semiconductor technologies. The scale and pace of AI infrastructure development will influence capacity planning, capital expenditure and supply chain priorities across the industry.
The report segments the semiconductor market by type into Logic, Memory, Analog, Microprocessors, Discrete Semiconductors, Optoelectronics and Sensors. Application coverage includes Computing and Data Center, Communications and Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Government and Defense, and Other Applications. This segmentation provides insight into the technologies and end markets expected to shape semiconductor revenue through 2031.
Geographic analysis covers 13 countries across five regions, with detailed forecasts for major semiconductor markets including the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China. These countries play central roles in semiconductor design, fabrication, memory production, equipment manufacturing, packaging and end-market demand.
Industrial and trade policy is also expected to have a significant effect on the global semiconductor industry outlook. Government incentives, domestic manufacturing programs, export restrictions and supply chain security initiatives are influencing investment decisions and production strategies. Companies are reassessing manufacturing footprints, supplier relationships and technology access as competition intensifies among leading semiconductor economies.
Key risks include the industry's dependence on a concentrated demand driver, geopolitical tension, export controls and cyclical memory pricing. Semiconductor manufacturers and customers also face constraints involving specialist talent, energy availability and physical production capacity. These factors may affect project schedules, manufacturing costs, supply availability and the timing of planned capacity expansions.
The report profiles 25 semiconductor companies, including Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, Intel, Broadcom, Micron Technology and Qualcomm. Competitive analysis examines company positioning, technology priorities, manufacturing capabilities and exposure to major market trends.
Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses assess the competitive, political, economic, regulatory and operational factors influencing the market. The report also presents a 2031 semiconductor industry outlook designed to support corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams. Its findings can assist decision-makers in evaluating market opportunities, competitive risks, supply chain requirements and long-term capital allocation across the rapidly evolving global semiconductor ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary Industry Overview & Forecast Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Regional Market Forecast Country-Level Market Forecast Growth Drivers & Inhibitors Key Company Profiles (Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, Intel, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, Texas Instruments) Competitive Landscape Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis SWOT Analysis Future Trends & Outlook
Companies Featured
- Nvidia Samsung Electronics (Semiconductor) SK Hynix TSMC Intel Broadcom Micron Technology Qualcomm ASML Holding Texas Instruments Applied Materials Lam Research KLA STMicroelectronics Infineon Technologies NXP Semiconductors ON Semiconductor (onsemi) Analog Devices Marvell Technology MediaTek Renesas Electronics Kioxia Holdings GlobalFoundries UMC SMIC
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment