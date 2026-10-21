Global Semiconductor Industry Strategic Market Report And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI Data Centers And HBM Drive 24.9% CAGR Toward USD 3.01 Trillion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI data center buildout, high-bandwidth memory demand and industrial policy drive growth, while export controls, capacity constraints and cyclical pricing shape investment strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Semiconductor Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semiconductor Industry Forecast to Reach USD 3.01 Trillion by 2031 as AI Infrastructure Accelerates Growth

The global semiconductor industry is valued at approximately USD 791.7 billion in 2025, based on full-year sales data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 24.9% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, reaching approximately USD 3.01 trillion by 2031.

The 2025 market value represents a 25.6% increase from the previous year, reflecting a strong recovery following the industry downturn in 2023. Growth is being supported by rising semiconductor demand across artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment and advanced consumer electronics.

AI data center investment is expected to remain a primary semiconductor market growth driver throughout the forecast period. Increasing deployment of accelerated computing platforms is generating demand for advanced logic chips, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), networking components and supporting semiconductor technologies. The scale and pace of AI infrastructure development will influence capacity planning, capital expenditure and supply chain priorities across the industry.

The report segments the semiconductor market by type into Logic, Memory, Analog, Microprocessors, Discrete Semiconductors, Optoelectronics and Sensors. Application coverage includes Computing and Data Center, Communications and Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Government and Defense, and Other Applications. This segmentation provides insight into the technologies and end markets expected to shape semiconductor revenue through 2031.

Geographic analysis covers 13 countries across five regions, with detailed forecasts for major semiconductor markets including the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China. These countries play central roles in semiconductor design, fabrication, memory production, equipment manufacturing, packaging and end-market demand.

Industrial and trade policy is also expected to have a significant effect on the global semiconductor industry outlook. Government incentives, domestic manufacturing programs, export restrictions and supply chain security initiatives are influencing investment decisions and production strategies. Companies are reassessing manufacturing footprints, supplier relationships and technology access as competition intensifies among leading semiconductor economies.

Key risks include the industry's dependence on a concentrated demand driver, geopolitical tension, export controls and cyclical memory pricing. Semiconductor manufacturers and customers also face constraints involving specialist talent, energy availability and physical production capacity. These factors may affect project schedules, manufacturing costs, supply availability and the timing of planned capacity expansions.

The report profiles 25 semiconductor companies, including Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, Intel, Broadcom, Micron Technology and Qualcomm. Competitive analysis examines company positioning, technology priorities, manufacturing capabilities and exposure to major market trends.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses assess the competitive, political, economic, regulatory and operational factors influencing the market. The report also presents a 2031 semiconductor industry outlook designed to support corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams. Its findings can assist decision-makers in evaluating market opportunities, competitive risks, supply chain requirements and long-term capital allocation across the rapidly evolving global semiconductor ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, Intel, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, Texas Instruments)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Nvidia

Samsung Electronics (Semiconductor)

SK Hynix

TSMC

Intel

Broadcom

Micron Technology

Qualcomm

ASML Holding

Texas Instruments

Applied Materials

Lam Research

KLA

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor (onsemi)

Analog Devices

Marvell Technology

MediaTek

Renesas Electronics

Kioxia Holdings

GlobalFoundries

UMC SMIC

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