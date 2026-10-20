Medical Informatics Corp. Launches Sickbay Experience Demo Center At TMC Helix Park: Turning Signal Into Action Through Tangible Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC)–a leader in vendor-neutral, virtual care and patient monitoring solutions–officially opened its new Sickbay Experience Demo Center at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Helix Park. The interactive facility serves as a collaborative hub for health systems, clinical leaders, and life science innovators to experience how Sickbay (MIC's signature, FDA-cleared platform) partners with healthcare networks to turn physiological patient data into clear, actionable care strategies.

By capturing second-by-second waveforms, lab data, and device information across a health system and storing it in a singular platform that can be accessed remotely, Sickbay provides an innovative solution to the many problems healthcare networks nationwide face such as growing operational pressure, data fragmentation, and clinician burn-out. Embedded within the TMC Helix Park innovation ecosystem, the center showcases how Sickbay bridges the long-standing gap between device manufacturers and complex hospital IT networks.

Visitors can expect to enter a live, fully integrated ecosystem featuring real medical devices, active partner technologies, including Sickbay's flagship resell partner Intel.

"Our goal since day one has been to help improve patient care by making hidden hospital data visible, analyzable, and actionable." said Emma Fauss, PhD, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Medical Informatics Corp. "By embedding the Sickbay Experience Demo Center within TMC Helix Park, we are creating a tangible, collaborative crossroads where vision meets execution. Hospitals need to see how our solutions work in practice today. We hope this space acts as a catalyst, sparking even deeper collaboration across the entire healthcare industry so we can demystify complex technology, accelerate virtual care solutions, and scale clinical AI safely in a trusted environment."

The center guides visitors through a practical micro-to-macro demonstration model of Sickbay's interoperability solutions, illustrating how second-by-second physiological waveforms and clinical data move seamlessly across:



Bedside: Patient-driven and clinical context across a wall of diverse device integrations.

Unit: Shared visibility across patients for on-floor care teams.

Command Center: Centralized monitoring, virtual care, and remote specialist workflows using wallboards, workstations on wheels (WOWs), and EHRs.

Enterprise: High-fidelity information available anywhere across a health system, independent of a single room or device. Ecosystem: Live partner technology actively participating in shared, open workflows.

The center will serve as a collaborative hub for health systems, device manufacturers, analytics pioneers, and infrastructure providers. Partners can actively engage in the space to model joint innovation opportunities, test software configurations, and validate end-to-end solutions in a trusted environment ahead of hospital deployment.

"Medical Informatics is exactly the kind of story our TMC ecosystem was built to make possible - a company that started here at TMC Innovation Factory, grew through our programs, a TMC Venture Fund portfolio company, and is now coming back to call Helix Park home,” said William McKeon, President and Chief Executive Officer at Texas Medical Center.“Watching them move into TMC3 isn't just a real estate milestone; it's proof of what happens when we invest in our own ecosystem. We are proud to champion MIC as they work alongside clinical and technology partners to drive the next generation of patient care right here in Houston."

For more information regarding the Sickbay platform or to schedule a private center tour, contact Gabe Gallegos at....

About Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC)

Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC), based in Houston, has advanced healthcare technology for over a decade. MIC's FDA-cleared Sickbay Clinical Platform unifies patient monitoring by aggregating and redisplaying continuous data from diverse devices in a secure, vendor-neutral dashboard. This scalable solution supports clinical decision-making, remote monitoring, analytics, and AI, while helping health systems drive innovation and digital transformation in patient care.

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Sickbay Demo Center at TMC Helix Park

CONTACT: Gabe Gallegos Medical Informatics Corp. 575.636.4706...