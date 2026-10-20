Tells To Attend SUBQ ATX 2026 To Discuss Telehealth SMS

Illustrative SMS messaging concept for Tells ahead of SUBQ Events in Austin. Not a photograph of the event or a patient interface.

Tells - AI-Powered SMS, RCS and Voice Messaging Platform

Tells will join telehealth founders in Austin to discuss SMS follow-up, incomplete-intake recovery and customer retention.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise SMS and RCS messaging provider, today announced that its team will attend SUBQ ATX 2026, taking place October 26-28 in Austin, Texas. The company will discuss permission-based SMS follow-up for telehealth teams, including incomplete-intake recovery, customer support and retention.

SUBQ Events, formerly known as TeleWealth, brings together approximately 200 people from the telehealth industry. The event begins with a welcome reception on October 26, followed by two education days on October 27 and 28. Its published topics include intake funnel optimization, recovery of incomplete intakes via SMS and email, patient support, retention and churn reduction.

For telehealth operators, acquiring an inquiry is only one part of the customer journey. A person may start an intake, leave before completing it or need help understanding the next step. A thoughtfully designed SMS workflow can provide a clear route back to an approved destination or connect the recipient with a team member, where appropriate and permitted.

Tells offers enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, a REST API, webhooks and CRM integrations. These capabilities give operators options for connecting messaging to their own business systems and communication workflows. The company will discuss integration requirements, follow-up timing and the points at which an automated conversation should move to a human representative.

Operators evaluating SMS for telehealth should assess more than message volume. Consent records, recipient preferences, suppression and opt-out handling, message content and the destination behind each link all influence whether a communication program is appropriate for its intended use. Teams should also review the privacy and security requirements of their specific workflow before sending health-related information or connecting messaging to an intake system.

The conference's education and networking format provides an opportunity to compare how operators approach these decisions. Rather than treating acquisition and retention as separate projects, teams can examine where communication fits between the first inquiry, an incomplete intake and an ongoing customer relationship.

"Telehealth follow-up should make the next step clear, respect permission and connect people with help when they need it," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

Tells invites telehealth founders, operators and service providers attending SUBQ ATX 2026 to discuss their SMS integration and follow-up requirements. To learn more or request a demo, visit . Event information is available at .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

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Tells

(657) 777-5352

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Tells to Attend SUBQ ATX 2026 to Discuss Telehealth SMS News Provided By Tells October 20, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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