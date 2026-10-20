The Patent-Pending Turf Cleaning Machine Making Its Equip Expo Debut

TurfBoni on a Football Field

TurfBoni rolls into Louisville October 21, bringing turf grooming, debris collection, infill recovery and misting to Equip Expo booth 42710.

- Nick Ogilvie

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turf Product Solutions, LLC today announced that TurfBoni, its patent-pending ride-on artificial turf cleaning and maintenance machine, will make its official debut tomorrow, October 21, at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Attendees can see TurfBoni and meet the team at booth 42710 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, located at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds.

Developed from hands-on experience in the artificial turf industry, TurfBoni brings brushing, debris collection, infill separation, dust filtration and turf misting together in one machine. It is designed for sports facilities, schools, universities, municipalities and professional turf maintenance providers seeking a more practical approach to caring for artificial turf.

“Installing a field is a major investment, and taking care of it requires more than making the surface look clean,” said Nick Ogilvie, owner of Turf Product Solutions.“We developed TurfBoni around the challenges we see in the field: lifting turf fibers, collecting unwanted debris, returning usable infill and giving maintenance crews equipment built for the work they actually do.”

Cleaning the Field While Keeping Infill in Play

A central feature of TurfBoni is its vibrating infill separation system. As material enters the collection bin, a motor-driven screen separates usable infill from larger debris. The infill falls back onto the turf while trash and unwanted material remain in the bin for disposal.

The system is designed to redistribute recovered infill evenly during operation, helping crews clean the surface while retaining material that belongs on the field.

Adjustable Grooming With FiberLift Technology

TurfBoni's FiberLift Technology features adjustable broom height so operators can set the brush for the surface they are maintaining. Because artificial turf systems vary in fiber height, infill level and condition, this adjustment allows crews to tailor brush engagement to each field's needs.

Dual Filters Capture Dust and Fine Debris

Two large cylindrical filters collect dust and fine debris drawn into the machine during cleaning. This filtration complements the collection bin by capturing smaller particles alongside the larger material removed from the turf.

TurfMist Technology Adds the Finishing Step

After brushing and suction, TurfBoni's TurfMist Technology applies a fine mist of Turf Animal solution to help clean and refresh the turf while reducing static buildup. The misting system adds a finishing step to the maintenance process as the machine moves across the field.

From Field Testing to the Show Floor

Turf Product Solutions recently tested TurfBoni on Western Kentucky University's football field. According to the company, the test successfully demonstrated the vibrating infill separation system and TurfMist system under field conditions.

Equip Expo attendees are invited to visit booth 42710 to explore the patent-pending TurfBoni, discuss their facility's maintenance needs and learn about ordering. Each TurfBoni is made to order, with an estimated lead time of 75 to 90 days.

For product information, visit .

About Turf Product Solutions

Turf Product Solutions, LLC develops equipment and cleaning products for artificial turf owners and maintenance professionals. Its product lineup includes TurfBoni, Turf Power Sweep, Fiber Lift Pro and Turf Animal. Guided by its slogan,“Unleash the Clean,” the company focuses on practical solutions for artificial turf care.

Nick Ogilvie

Turf Product Solutions, LLC

+1 303-588-5602

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