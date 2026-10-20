Cadillac Mines Intersects 10.96 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 4.4 Metres Approximately 75 Metres Down-Dip Of Previous Drilling And Identifies A Third Shear At Galloway's Moriss Zone
| Hole ID
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Downhole Interval (m)
| ETW (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Horizon
| GAL26-003
| Incl.
|186.5
|189.9
|3.4
|3.2
|8.02
| Moriss-1
|186.5
|187.8
|1.3
|1.2
|17.91
|295.4
|300.0
|4.6
|4.4
|10.96
| Moriss-2
|Incl.
|297.2
|298.9
|1.7
|1.6
|26.85
|385.9
|387.0
|1.1
|1.1
|1.32
|413.5
|415.0
|1.5
|1.4
|1.05
|460.9
|461.8
|0.9
|0.9
|1.12
|486.0
|489.7
|3.7
|3.6
|6.81
| Moriss-3
|Incl.
|486.0
|487.0
|1.0
|1.0
|18.52
|496.0
|498.5
|2.5
|2.5
|1.18
|588.0
|588.9
|0.9
|0.9
|6.28
| GAL26-004
|115.0
|116.0
|1.0
|1.0
|11.26
|Pyrite in pillow basalts
|209.2
|210.0
|0.8
|0.8
|1.31
|Moriss-1
| Incl.
|361.0
|363.2
|2.2
|2.2
|4.53
| Moriss-2
|361.0
|362.0
|1.0
|1.0
|7.74
|592.0
|593.2
|1.2
|1.2
|1.02
| GAL26-006
|360.6
|363.0
|2.4
|2.1
|1.63
|Moriss-1
|375.0
|376.0
|1.0
|0.9
|1.59
|761.0
|762.0
|1.0
|0.9
|1.25
Notes on Table 1:Estimated True Widths (ETW) are estimated based on the average orientation of the Moriss shear zones – Dip: -50 / Dip direction:12. The composite assay grades presented in the summary tables are calculated using a minimum average of 1.00 g/t for Au, with a maximum of 3.0 m internal waste and no grade capping.
Table 2. Drill hole locations
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
| Elevation
(masl)
| Azimuth
(°)
| Dip
(°)
| Total Length
(m)
|Zone
|GAL26-003
|617104
|5339170
|283
|210
|-57
|606
|Moriss
|GAL26-004
|617308
|5339156
|288
|210
|-50
|1191
|Moriss
|GAL26-006
|617402
|5339329
|286
|205
|-68
|795
|Moriss
Notes on Table 2:Table contains information for 2026 diamond drill holes of the Moriss program with selected results presented in Table 1. Coordinate system NAD83 UTM Zone 17N.
2026 Exploration Summary and Outlook
Galloway is Cadillac Mines' flagship project in Quebec. In 2026, Cadillac is executing its largest ever annual drill campaign, targeting the completion of over 145,000 meters of diamond drilling across its entire property portfolio, including Larder and Galloway, at a budgeted cost of approximately $65 million. Through the end of September 2026, Cadillac Mines completed 105,927 metres of drilling, representing 73% of the full-year target. Currently, Cadillac is operating 12 diamond drill rigs, with four focused on expanding mineralization at its newly acquired Galloway Project, two at Kerr-Addison focused on infill and expansion drilling, five targeting expansionary drilling at Larder, and one currently testing below the known mineralization at the Geminid Nickel target.
During the fourth quarter, Cadillac Mines will also be planning and implementing a property wide airborne full tensor gradient magnetic survey covering the Larder, Galloway and Kerr properties along with a ground based deep penetrating MT geophysical survey. In addition, Cadillac has contracted Geologic AI to scan over 40,000 m of historic Galloway core from the 400-hole historical diamond drill database, collecting continuous XRF chemistry plus hyperspectral mineralogy to aid in the geologic interpretation and re-assaying of select intervals of core for Copper and Molybdenum.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures
Cadillac Mines maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program at the Galloway Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry-standard best practices.
Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities in Virginiatown under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. Sample intervals are selected by a geologist based on geological observations, with sample numbers, certified reference materials (CRMs), and blanks inserted into the sample sequence and recorded in the database. Drill core is cut in half using an automated core saw equipped with a diamond-tipped blade. One half of the core is placed in labelled plastic sample bags and then packaged in rice bags for shipment, while the remaining half is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Saws and surrounding areas are thoroughly cleaned at the end of every shift and between each hole.
Core samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay or Rouyn-Noranda for sample preparation and gold analysis and then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis. Sample preparation includes crushing the sample to at least 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample is collected using a riffle splitter, transferred into a sealed and uniquely coded jar, and analyzed for gold by Photon Assay. A second sub-sample of up to 250 g is collected using a riffle splitter, pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed for multi-element chemistry using four-acid digestion of a 0.25 g analytical split with an ICP-AES finish.
Cadillac Mines inserts CRMs (5%), blanks (5%), and duplicate (5%) samples into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, contamination, and sampling precision. ALS Laboratories are an ISO/IEC accredited laboratory and maintain internal quality control procedures, including the insertion of laboratory blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.
Qualified Person
Mr. Clayton Pearson, P.Geo is Cadillac's Senior Project Manager and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.
About Cadillac Mines
Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .
Additional Information
For further information, please contact:
Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer
...
Forward-Looking Information
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