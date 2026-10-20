Cadillac Mines Intersects 10.96 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 4.4 Metres Approximately 75 Metres Down-Dip Of Previous Drilling And Identifies A Third Shear At Galloway's Moriss Zone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (TSX: CADY ), (" Cadillac Mines " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from exploration diamond drilling at the Moriss Zone on its 100%-owned Galloway Project (“Galloway”), located approximately 30 kilometres west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Moriss Zone is situated approximately 400 m west of the main intrusion-related Galloway trend and consists predominantly of vein hosted stringer to disseminated pyrite mineralization sitting within moderately dipping shear zones. These first results from the Company's inaugural Galloway diamond drill program, following the April 2026 acquisition of Fokus Mining Corporation, confirm gold mineralization down-dip of previous drilling on the Moriss-1 and Moriss-2 shears and identify a third mineralized shear, Moriss-3. Results are reported for a total of three holes totalling 2,592 metres from the 2026 exploration drilling at Moriss. The Moriss drilling forms part of a 27,500 metre 2026 exploration program across the entire Galloway Property. Moriss Zone Drilling Highlights Selected highlight results include:

10.96/t Au over 4.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole GAL26-003, and

8.02 g/t Au over 3.2 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole GAL26-003, and

6.81 g/t Au over 3.6 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole GAL26-003

11.26 g/t Au over 1.0 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole GAL26-004, and 4.53 g/t Au over 2.2 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole GAL26-004

Kerry Sparkes, Senior Vice President, Exploration of Cadillac Mines, stated,“Our first holes at Galloway have confirmed that gold mineralization continues at depth down-dip of previous drilling on Moriss-1 and Moriss-2, thereby identifying a third, deeper shear.” Mr. Sparkes continued.“Moriss-3 sits below previous drilling and gives us a new high grade mineralized shear to test in 2027.” Geology and Context of Results The Galloway property is located in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec, seven kilometres east of the Quebec-Ontario border and 13 kilometres northeast of the Company's Kerr-Addison project (Figure 1). The Property is underlain by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks of the Archean Blake River Assemblage and, in the south of the property, by the volcanic and metasedimentary rocks of the Timiskaming Assemblage. The Baie Renault intrusive complex, a large Archean syenite complex emplaced in the Blake River Assemblage, occupies much of the property. Younger, Proterozoic-age Cobalt Group sedimentary rocks lie unconformably over the southern part of the property. Galloway extends from 400 metres to 4.5 kilometres north of the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone (“LLCDZ”), a major east-west structure hosting many of the region's gold deposits. Northeast and northwest-trending brittle faults cut the Archean and Proterozoic rocks. The main mineralization style is an intrusion-related gold-copper-molybdenum magmatic-hydrothermal system interpreted to be related to the Baie Renault intrusive complex. Three main mineralized zones have been identified on the western part of the property: Moriss, Hendrick and GP-Hurd. Hendrick and GP-Hurd are characterized by broad zones of gold and copper mineralization in the syenite and adjacent tuff units. Mineralization is associated with disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets hosting chalcopyrite, often accompanied by molybdenite. Moriss is the westernmost zone on the property. Unlike Hendrick and GP-Hurd, gold mineralization at Moriss is hosted in three successive EW shear zones Moriss-1, Moriss-2 and the recently identified Moriss-3, spaced approximately 100 to 200 metres apart. The shears are hosted in the Blake River volcanic sequence and are characterized by quartz-carbonate veins with sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and pyrite. The holes reported in this release were drilled at Moriss to test both lateral and down-dip extensions. Drilling started in June 2026 and was completed in early August. Before this program, only Moriss-1 and Moriss-2 had been identified. Drilling further south, beyond the known shears, identified a third mineralized shear, Moriss-3.

Hole GAL26-003 (Figures 2, 3 and 4) was the first hole drilled on Moriss to test the western extension of Moriss-1 and Moriss-2. The hole remained in Blake River basalts for most of its length and intersected Moriss-1 and Moriss-2 shears where projected from previous drilling. Moriss-1 returned 8.02 g/t Au over 3.2 m ETW, approximately 150 m below surface and Moriss-2 returned 10.96 g/t Au over 4.4 m ETW , approximately 225 m below surface. In both shears, gold is associated with quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite. Approximately 200 metres further south, the hole intersected Moriss-3, which returned 6.81 g/t Au over 3.6 m ETW in previously untested ground.

Holes GAL26-004 and GAL26-006 (Figures 2; 3 and 5) were drilled toward the eastern margin of Moriss as defined by previous drilling. Both holes intersected Moriss-1 where projected from previous drilling, approximately 165 m and 335 m below surface, respectively. The shear was present in both holes but less strongly mineralized than in GAL26-003. Moriss-1 returned 1.31 g/t Au over 0.8 m ETW in GAL26-004 and 1.63g/t Au over 2.1 m ETW in GAL26-006. GAL26-004 also intersected Moriss-2, which returned 4.53 g/t Au over 2.2 m ETW. In GAL-26-006, two shear zones were intersected at approximately 520 and 560 metres downhole, with both carrying trace gold. The nearest hole intersecting Moriss-2 is approximately 300 metres away, and the correlation of either shear with Moriss-2 has not yet been established. Near the top of GAL26-004, an interval of 11.26 g/t Au over 1.0 m core length is not associated with a shear zone, rather it is associated with pyrite mineralization along pillow margins in the basalt.

Exploration drilling at Moriss is complete for 2026. The Company expects to resume drilling at Moriss in the first quarter of 2027 to follow up on Moriss-3 and test the other two shears along their lateral extent and at depth. Figure 1



Plan Map showing the location of the Galloway property relative to Cadillac Mines' other projects and overall land position. Figure 2



Plan map of the western part of the Galloway property with location and traces of the drill holes reported in this release and section locations. Figure 3





Inclined longitudinal section A-A' looking north, showing gold composites on the Moriss zone. Drill holes reported in this release are highlighted on the figure. Figure 4



Cross section B-B' looking east, showing drill hole GAL26-003 and the projections of the Moriss shear zones. Reported intervals are estimated true width. Figure 5



Cross section C-C' looking east, showing drill holes GAL26-004 and GAL26-006 and the projections of the Moriss shear zones. Reported intervals are estimated true width. Table 1. Selected Significant Results

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Downhole Interval (m)

ETW (m)

Au (g/t) Horizon GAL26-003

Incl.

186.5 189.9 3.4 3.2 8.02 Moriss-1

186.5 187.8 1.3 1.2 17.91 295.4 300.0 4.6 4.4 10.96 Moriss-2

Incl. 297.2 298.9 1.7 1.6 26.85 385.9 387.0 1.1 1.1 1.32 413.5 415.0 1.5 1.4 1.05 460.9 461.8 0.9 0.9 1.12 486.0 489.7 3.7 3.6 6.81 Moriss-3

Incl. 486.0 487.0 1.0 1.0 18.52 496.0 498.5 2.5 2.5 1.18 588.0 588.9 0.9 0.9 6.28 GAL26-004

115.0 116.0 1.0 1.0 11.26 Pyrite in pillow basalts 209.2 210.0 0.8 0.8 1.31 Moriss-1 Incl.

361.0 363.2 2.2 2.2 4.53 Moriss-2

361.0 362.0 1.0 1.0 7.74 592.0 593.2 1.2 1.2 1.02 GAL26-006

360.6 363.0 2.4 2.1 1.63 Moriss-1 375.0 376.0 1.0 0.9 1.59 761.0 762.0 1.0 0.9 1.25

Notes on Table 1:

Estimated True Widths (ETW) are estimated based on the average orientation of the Moriss shear zones – Dip: -50 / Dip direction:12.The composite assay grades presented in the summary tables are calculated using a minimum average of 1.00 g/t for Au, with a maximum of 3.0 m internal waste and no grade capping.

Table 2. Drill hole locations

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Length

(m) Zone GAL26-003 617104 5339170 283 210 -57 606 Moriss GAL26-004 617308 5339156 288 210 -50 1191 Moriss GAL26-006 617402 5339329 286 205 -68 795 Moriss

Notes on Table 2:

Table contains information for 2026 diamond drill holes of the Moriss program with selected results presented in Table 1.Coordinate system NAD83 UTM Zone 17N.

2026 Exploration Summary and Outlook

Galloway is Cadillac Mines' flagship project in Quebec. In 2026, Cadillac is executing its largest ever annual drill campaign, targeting the completion of over 145,000 meters of diamond drilling across its entire property portfolio, including Larder and Galloway, at a budgeted cost of approximately $65 million. Through the end of September 2026, Cadillac Mines completed 105,927 metres of drilling, representing 73% of the full-year target. Currently, Cadillac is operating 12 diamond drill rigs, with four focused on expanding mineralization at its newly acquired Galloway Project, two at Kerr-Addison focused on infill and expansion drilling, five targeting expansionary drilling at Larder, and one currently testing below the known mineralization at the Geminid Nickel target.

During the fourth quarter, Cadillac Mines will also be planning and implementing a property wide airborne full tensor gradient magnetic survey covering the Larder, Galloway and Kerr properties along with a ground based deep penetrating MT geophysical survey. In addition, Cadillac has contracted Geologic AI to scan over 40,000 m of historic Galloway core from the 400-hole historical diamond drill database, collecting continuous XRF chemistry plus hyperspectral mineralogy to aid in the geologic interpretation and re-assaying of select intervals of core for Copper and Molybdenum.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Cadillac Mines maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program at the Galloway Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry-standard best practices.

Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities in Virginiatown under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. Sample intervals are selected by a geologist based on geological observations, with sample numbers, certified reference materials (CRMs), and blanks inserted into the sample sequence and recorded in the database. Drill core is cut in half using an automated core saw equipped with a diamond-tipped blade. One half of the core is placed in labelled plastic sample bags and then packaged in rice bags for shipment, while the remaining half is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Saws and surrounding areas are thoroughly cleaned at the end of every shift and between each hole.

Core samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay or Rouyn-Noranda for sample preparation and gold analysis and then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis. Sample preparation includes crushing the sample to at least 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample is collected using a riffle splitter, transferred into a sealed and uniquely coded jar, and analyzed for gold by Photon Assay. A second sub-sample of up to 250 g is collected using a riffle splitter, pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed for multi-element chemistry using four-acid digestion of a 0.25 g analytical split with an ICP-AES finish.

Cadillac Mines inserts CRMs (5%), blanks (5%), and duplicate (5%) samples into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, contamination, and sampling precision. ALS Laboratories are an ISO/IEC accredited laboratory and maintain internal quality control procedures, including the insertion of laboratory blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

Qualified Person

Mr. Clayton Pearson, P.Geo is Cadillac's Senior Project Manager and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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