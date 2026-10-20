New ROAM-AI Technology Platform Accelerates AI Scale-Up And Innovation Across Oil & Gas

Enterprise App Factory, Data Foundation, and Edge Platform unite rapid application delivery with governed data and physical AI in the field

- Brandon BrownOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROAM-AI, an innovator in cutting-edge energy technology, today announced the commercial release of the ROAM-AI Technology Platform, giving oil & gas companies a unified foundation to rapidly imagine, build, and deploy applications and AI at any scale. The launch addresses an urgent industry challenge where companies seeking to unlock AI's potential are held back by disconnected data, slow application development, and difficulty putting AI to work in the field. At the same time, employees are adopting shadow AI, using AI tools and building applications without IT approval or oversight, potentially exposing sensitive company data and creating security and operational risks.With the ROAM-AI Technology Platform, teams gain one IT-sanctioned enterprise operating foundation for innovation and AI, enabling them to turn business ideas into production-ready solutions, put trusted data to work, and unlock new levels of operational efficiency in the field with physical AI.The ROAM-AI Technology Platform combines application delivery, data management, and field execution on an AWS-native foundation through 3 integrated layers: Enterprise App Factory helps teams rapidly build and deploy applications, dashboards, workflows, alerts, and copilots; Data Foundation brings together trusted business and operational data while keeping it secure; and Edge Platform connects field equipment, runs applications on-site, and automates approved equipment adjustments.A shared data zone aligns application identities, user permissions, and data access across the platform, with each application following a governed deployment path. This gives IT teams a way to reduce shadow AI risks and centrally monitor deployments while enabling business teams to move quickly.“Energy companies have no shortage of ideas for AI. The challenge is turning those ideas into solutions people can use and actions that improve operations,” said Brandon Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of ROAM-AI.“The ROAM-AI Technology Platform gives operators the foundation to do both, from rapidly building an application for a business team to deploying physical AI at the wellsite. Start with one high-value problem, prove the outcome, and scale what works.”The ROAM-AI Technology Platform also extends AI beyond analysis into closed-loop operational control. Operators can begin with read-only surveillance, progress to approved remote control, and deploy autonomous control on wells that have demonstrated stability. Each step is a joint decision by operations, IT, and operational technology teams, with customer-approved operating limits, safeguards, and operator override.“We've done the complex architecture work to connect application deployment, trusted data, and field equipment so customers can focus on innovation. That puts our platform in a class of its own,” said David Benham, CPTO and Co-Founder of ROAM-AI.“Most operators don't have a full-time team of specialists in enterprise infrastructure, but their people already have Claude or similar AI tools and ideas worth building. We give those builders accelerators: trusted data, proven ways to move and organize it, and a clear path to production with IT-approved safeguards built in. Resources scale up and down with demand, creating substantial savings for customers in storage and compute.”Supported workflows span production, drilling, maintenance, accounting, land, and midstream operations. Customers can deploy the layers required for an initial use case, connect existing systems through supported integrations and APIs, and reuse the foundation across teams, assets, and basins.To learn more about the ROAM-AI Technology Platform or discuss an initial use case, visit technology-platform.About ROAM-AI LLCHeadquartered in Oklahoma City, ROAM-AI helps energy companies turn data and AI into operational results. The ROAM-AI Technology Platform (RTP) connects trusted data, application deployment, and field equipment, enabling teams to build and scale AI-powered solutions with enterprise safeguards. Built by operators, for operators, ROAM-AI also delivers patented autonomous solutions for ESP optimization, chemical management, and wellsite monitoring that increase production, improve reliability, and reduce costs. For more information, visit roam-ai.

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New ROAM-AI Technology Platform Accelerates AI Scale-Up and Innovation Across Oil & Gas News Provided By ROAM-AI LLC October 20, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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