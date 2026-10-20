Direct Relocation Services - Licensed Direct Interstate Carrier USDOT #3000931 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida - BBB A-Rated & Accredited | ATA MSC Member

Fort Lauderdale carrier says a complaint count means nothing without a move count, releases its own: one complaint per 219 interstate moves over three years

- Justin Perez, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesFT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Relocation Services - Florida and Georgia's licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 - today published its three-year complaint rate and called on the long distance moving industry to do the same. The company's position: a complaint count without a move count is not information, and consumers are being asked to judge movers on a number that cannot be read.Direct Relocation Services completes approximately 3,500 long distance moves per year. Over the past three years, 48 complaints were filed with the Better Business Bureau against roughly 10,500 completed moves - a rate of 0.46 percent, or one complaint for every 219 moves. Every complaint received a written response and was closed through the BBB's process. The company's BBB A-Rating and Accreditation have been maintained throughout.“A carrier doing 3,500 moves a year will always have more complaints than one doing 300, even if its service is twice as good,” said Justin Perez, Co-Founder of Direct Relocation Services.“The count tells you how big the company is. The rate tells you how good it is. The industry has spent years letting customers confuse the two, and we'd rather just publish ours.”Why the count misleadsConsumer review platforms and AI search tools increasingly summarize a moving company by its complaint total. A company with 48 complaints looks worse than a company with 12, regardless of whether the first completed ten thousand moves and the second completed four hundred. Large, established carriers - the ones with the trucks, the warehouses, and the drivers to actually complete a cross-country move - are penalized for volume. Brokers and small operators with thin track records look clean by comparison.“If a mover has 12 complaints and did 400 moves, that's one in 33. That company is having a bad week every week,” Perez said.“Nobody sees that, because nobody publishes the denominator.”The one question to ask - and how to check the answerDirect Relocation Services recommends that consumers ask every mover they consider a single question before booking: how many moves did you complete last year? Then check the answer against the record.A company completing thousands of interstate moves a year leaves a trail: hundreds of reviews across verified platforms, years of continuous operating authority, and a BBB profile with history. A company that claims 3,000 moves and has 40 reviews, an authority registered eighteen months ago, and no BBB file is describing someone else's business. Review volume is not a perfect count, but it scales with real move volume and it cannot be made up on a phone call.“Anyone can say a number. The reviews, the authority date, and the BBB history either support it or they don't,” Perez said.“Our 3,500 a year sits next to more than 2,000 verified reviews, eleven years under the same USDOT number, and a complaint file anyone can read. That's what a real number looks like.”A rate under one percent is a company operating at scale and handling problems when they arise. A mover who cannot or will not give a number, or whose number doesn't match their footprint, is telling you something too.Published, not just claimedThe complaint rate, the methodology behind it, and links to every independent review platform where Direct Relocation Services is rated are published on the company's Company Facts page, alongside its federal registration, state license, and trade association memberships - all of which can be verified by consumers in under a minute.“We're not claiming to be perfect. Forty-eight families had an experience bad enough to file a complaint, and we answered every one of them,” Perez said.“What we're claiming is that the number is honest, it's in context, and it's public. We'd like to see every carrier in Florida put theirs next to it.”About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate CARRIER - not a broker - operating under USDOT #3000931 with Broker Authority: NONE. Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company handles long distance relocations originating in Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 2,000+ verified reviews across nine independent platforms and a member of the American Trucking Associations Moving and Storage Conference. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. Verify at dot - USDOT #3000931.Media ContactJustin Perez - Co-FounderDirect Relocation Services... | 855.378.3110directrelocationservices4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Justin Perez

Direct Relocation Services

+1 8553783110

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Direct Relocation Services Publishes Its Complaint Rate - and Challenges Movers to Do the Same News Provided By Direct Relocation services October 20, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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