UAE Deputy PM's India Visit Solidifies Comprehensive Strategic Ties

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded a two-day official visit to India on Tuesday, further solidifying ties between the two nations. During the visit from October 19 to 20, Sheikh Abdullah held delegation-level talks with India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.

The two leaders reviewed the overarching progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both ministers "expressed satisfaction at the steady progress achieved across key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties".

The discussions also referenced recent high-level diplomatic exchanges, with both leaders noting the "recent productive visit of EAM to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah". Beyond bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah "exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue their close and regular consultations".

Jaishankar on Regional Concerns and Bilateral Success

Summing up the significance of the engagement, the MEA emphasized that the visit "reaffirmed the strength and momentum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the shared commitment of both countries to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation". Earlier in the day, Jaishankar remarked that the regional situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern," affirming that New Delhi will support every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking during discussions with his counterpart from UAE, Jaishankar highlighted how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) established between India and the UAE has substantially boosted bilateral trade and financial ties. "The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he stated. "We continue to support the free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, the UAE leadership, for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he added.

Furthermore, Jaishankar observed that, despite macroeconomic turbulence and geopolitical challenges, the commercial partnership between the two nations continues to establish "new benchmarks". "The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA, and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies," he said. "Cooperation in defence, energy and technology is acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he noted.

Context of Recent Diplomatic Engagements

The meeting follows Jaishankar's official visit to the UAE from October 14 to 16, during which he held discussions with Emirati leaders on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf. During the visit, Jaishankar also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on regional connectivity, geopolitical challenges and the need for resilient international partnerships.

Bilateral trade and cultural exchange have increased significantly since New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed the CEPA in 2022. Currently, both countries rank among each other's leading trade and investment partners, underpinned by the CEPA, a domestic currency settlement framework and the bilateral investment treaty. (ANI)

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