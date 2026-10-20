TTEC Digital Unveils 40+ AI Agents On Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise For CX To Help Modernize Government Experiences

The solution allows agencies to deploy AI agents that resolve public service requests from start to finish. Residents can use conversational chat and voice channels to complete common tasks, such as submitting applications, renewing services, and requesting information.

“Government agencies need AI solutions grounded in real-world use cases that improve access to services while addressing growing demand and limited resources. Our GovEx AI Agent Suite helps agencies automate routine interactions, provide faster answers, and simplify common government services. As a Premier Google Cloud Co-sell Partner, TTEC Digital is helping public sector organizations scale digital transformation with out-of-the-box AI agents that provide measurable value,” said Chris Brown, President of TTEC Digital.

According to Steve Parowski, Public Sector Group Leader at TTEC Digital,“There is growing demand across government for off-the-shelf AI agents that can be deployed quickly and adapted to specific agency needs. The GovEx AI Agent Suite gives agencies a streamlined path to deploy secure, compliant digital agents across platforms, including Humanify G, helping them improve citizen experience while supporting mission readiness.”

GovEx AI Agent Suite is designed to address high-volume interactions between government agencies and the people they serve. Built on Google Cloud's Gemini for customer experience and Botcopy's agent deployment platform, the catalog includes more than 40 prebuilt agents that are configurable to meet specific departmental requirements and designed to support ADA compliance and WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility standards. Examples include:



REAL ID Navigator: Cross-references federal REAL ID requirements with a user's documentation prior to an in-person visit, cutting down on repeat trips and application rejections.

Unemployment Navigator: Helps claimants file mandatory weekly vouchers and provides plain-language explanations for complex codes that may be delaying payments. Campsite and Inn Booker: Allows users to search availability across state park campsites and park inns, filter by amenities, and complete secure reservations.

“TTEC Digital's GovEx AI Agent Suite will help agencies deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“TTEC Digital can securely scale and support agencies using prebuilt AI agents to handle real citizen service tasks end-to-end.”

According to Dustin Dye, CEO of Botcopy,“TTEC Digital has brought deep public sector CX and implementation expertise to these prebuilt service journeys. Together with Google Cloud, we are helping agencies start from proven workflows rather than blank agent builds, so they can deploy accessible, production-ready AI experiences faster.”

This launch follows Google Cloud's recent recognition of TTEC Digital with the Google Public Sector Partner Expertise Badge for Customer Engagement. This badge reflects TTEC Digital's ability to design and deliver AI-driven solutions that help government agencies improve public engagement and outcomes.

GovEx AI Agent Suite is now available through TTEC Digital. To learn more or explore the available agents, visit .

About TTEC Digital

TTEC Digital is one of the largest pure-play customer experience (CX) technology partners globally, with a deep foundation in data, AI, and security with 2,000 technologists that innovate, architect, integrate, and operate CX technology solutions for more than 1,000 clients across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. TTEC Digital defines CX as everything that happens between a company and its customers: every conversation, every channel, every touchpoint, and the technology that makes those experiences possible. Certified at the highest tier across every major CX technology platform covering data, analytics, contact center, CRM, cloud, and frontier AI, we are a single accountable partner, from the first architecture decision through deployment and ongoing operations. The company's professional services, managed services, proprietary software, and forward-deployed engineers give clients the depth of a global firm and the agility of a strategic partner - measured on outcomes delivered, not hours billed. Learn more at ttecdigital.com.