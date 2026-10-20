Salescloser Technologies Appoints Jacky He As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long time finance team member promoted to CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announces the appointment of Jacky He as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective November 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. He will succeed Adrian Lim, who has decided to step down as CFO effective October 31, 2026. Until then, Mr. Lim will work with Mr. He on the transition. Afterwards, the Company expects to retain Mr. Lim as an outside advisor.

Reporting directly to Ali Tajskandar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser, Mr. He will be responsible for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will also succeed Mr. Lim as Chief Financial Officer of Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (“Wishpond”), SalesCloser's majority shareholder.

“Jacky knows this business and its numbers inside out,” said Mr. Tajskandar.“His command of our financial reporting and audit work will be invaluable as we move forward. Over the past six years, he has built strong relationships across our team, and he understands what our investors expect from us. He has grown with this company at every step and he brings a steady, thoughtful approach to everything he does. He has earned this promotion, and I have full confidence in him as our CFO.”

“On behalf of our Board and everyone at SalesCloser, I also want to thank Adrian. We have worked side by side for nearly six years, first at Wishpond and now at SalesCloser, and I have valued his partnership every step of the way. He played a pivotal role as SalesCloser became a standalone public company, and he prepared Jacky well for this role. I am deeply grateful for everything he has done for us and look forward to having him as an advisor.”

Mr. He was a key member of the finance team that took SalesCloser public in March 2026 and, together with Mr. Lim, has led the Company's day-to-day financial reporting and audit work since then. He joined Wishpond in 2020 and has risen from Senior Accountant to Senior Manager, Accounting, with responsibilities spanning both companies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. He held accounting and finance roles at Oppy and Avocette Technologies Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Thompson Rivers University and a Diploma in Financial Management (Accounting) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

“I am honoured to take on the role of CFO and thank Ali and the Board for the opportunity,” said Mr. He.“I look forward to leading our finance team and working closely with Ali and the Board. My focus will be on sound financial management and clear, consistent communication with our investors.”

Mr. Lim has served as SalesCloser's Chief Financial Officer since the Company's public listing in March 2026.

“Being part of SalesCloser's journey alongside Ali and this team has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” said Mr. Lim.“Jacky has played an important role along the way. I have full confidence in his ability to lead our finance function and keep our reporting and investor communications strong, and I wish him and everyone at SalesCloser all the best.”

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform is designed to help organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and is intended to deliver consistent customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue, while continuing to develop its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

SalesCloser Contact:

Ali Tajskandar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 778-655-4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about: the effective dates of Mr. Lim's departure and Mr. He's appointment as Chief Financial Officer; the transition of finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning responsibilities; Mr. Lim's expected role as an outside advisor to the Company; the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in relation to the appointment; the Company's future financial reporting and investor communications; future growth and profitability; business opportunities, objectives, and prospects; and future events and performance. Sentences containing words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and based on current expectations of management, such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: risks that the TSX Venture Exchange does not approve the appointment of Mr. He as CFO or that the transition is delayed or does not proceed as planned; the completion of corporate approvals, legal review and employment arrangements relating to the transition; the performance and integration of Mr. He as an executive officer of the Company; the terms of Mr. Lim's advisory role; and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company available under its profile on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.