Gujarat CM Reviews Rising Electricity Demand, Plans For Uninterrupted Supply

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting with the Energy Department to comprehensively review Gujarat's rising electricity demand, the current power supply situation and the measures being undertaken to ensure uninterrupted electricity for farmers, industries and domestic consumers. Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Energy Kaushikbhai Vekariya and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das attended the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence. Senior officials of the Energy Department and other power-sector agencies also participated, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

The meeting discussed immediate measures to address the unprecedented rise in electricity demand, the optimal utilisation of available power sources, the maximum use of solar energy during daylight hours and long-term plans to strengthen the state's power generation and storage capacity. A presentation on the recent surge in electricity demand and the measures taken by the state government was made during the meeting.

Record Electricity Demand and Consumption

According to the presentation, Gujarat recorded its highest-ever electricity demand of 29,822 MW on October 16, 2026, which was 36.6% higher than the 21,822 MW recorded in October last year. The state's daily electricity consumption also reached 574 million units on October 16, compared with 457 million units in October last year, representing an increase of approximately 27 per cent.

Of the total electricity supplied in the state, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) accounted for approximately 30 per cent of consumption, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) 22%, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) 22 per cent, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) 10% and other distribution companies 16 per cent, the release said. Overall, electricity demand during September and October increased by approximately 12 per cent, or nearly 4,000 MW, compared with previous years.

Factors Driving the Demand Surge

The presentation attributed the increase in demand to several factors, including persistently high temperatures following a weak monsoon, the impact of El Niño, increased cooling requirements, agricultural irrigation needs and heightened industrial activity ahead of the Diwali festival. Despite the challenging conditions, the government is ensuring adequate electricity supply to farmers to protect standing crops and facilitate irrigation. Consequently, agricultural power demand has risen to a daily peak of approximately 12,000 MW.

Challenges in Power Generation

The release noted that the meeting also noted that solar power generation falls to zero after sunset, while wind power generation remains variable. As a result, coal- and gas-based power plants are being relied upon to meet demand during the evening peak period, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) and electricity distribution companies are working round the clock to maintain grid frequency, ensure grid stability and balance electricity supply and demand.

Hydropower generation has also declined due to below-normal rainfall in Gujarat and neighbouring states. Normally, hydropower generation is relatively high during October and November. Lower wind speeds have further affected wind power generation.

Immediate Measures and Central Government Support

The Chief Minister reviewed the measures taken by the state government in coordination with the Central Government to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply despite the rising demand. The Energy Department informed the meeting that high-level discussions had been held in New Delhi to secure adequate coal supplies for the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL). Following these discussions, the Union Ministry of Coal has assured the supply of 10–11 railway rakes of coal daily until November, increasing to 13–14 rakes per day from November onwards. Special measures have also been undertaken to ensure the maximum and efficient utilisation of coal at the state's power plants, the release said.

As part of the state government's representations to the Centre, 329 MW of electricity has been allocated from NTPC's Farakka plant for November. Gujarat has also secured a long-term allocation of 551 MW from the Central Government's power generation share in Assam. Furthermore, the existing power purchase arrangements for 716 MW from NTPC's Bara-I and Dadri-I thermal power stations have been extended by one year, until March 2028. The state has also requested an additional allocation of 500 MW from the unallocated share of power generated by Central Government-owned power stations.

Focus on Solar Power and Energy Storage

The meeting emphasised the need to make maximum use of approximately 12,000 MW of solar power generated in the state during daylight hours. The release added that a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure that agricultural electricity consumption is concentrated during solar generation hours, thereby reducing dependence on conventional power sources during the evening peak period.

Expanding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

The Energy Department outlined its plans to expand Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity and adopt advanced technologies to address the state's evening peak demand. The Principal Secretary of the Energy Department informed the Chief Minister that storing solar power generated during the day for use in the evening would provide a sustainable, long-term solution to the challenge of meeting peak demand. Gujarat currently has 192 MW of operational BESS capacity. Contracts have been finalised for new projects with a combined capacity of 2,742 MW / 5,517 MWh. The department expects 500 MW / 1,000 MWh of storage capacity to become operational by March 2027. The tendering process for projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW / 4,000 MWh is also underway.

Long-Term Power Capacity Enhancement Plans

The meeting reviewed long-term arrangements to strengthen Gujarat's electricity supply with support from the Central Government. The state has secured an allocation of more than 1,300 MW from central thermal power stations and more than 1,200 MW from central hydropower stations. These allocations are expected to become available in phases from 2028–29. Considering Gujarat's projected electricity requirements for 2031–32, the state government has requested an additional allocation of more than 5,000 MW from central thermal power stations.

The meeting also reviewed new projects and upcoming tenders aimed at meeting Gujarat's long-term electricity requirements. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) will soon issue a tender for 4,000 MW of power under the SHAKTI scheme, with electricity expected to become available from 2030–31. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for a 4,200 MW nuclear power project. The first unit is expected to become operational in 2032, the release said. Meanwhile, an 800 MW thermal power plant at Ukai is under construction and is scheduled to begin power generation in September 2029. The process of land acquisition and obtaining in-principle approvals for new thermal power projects at Sinor, Wanakbori and Gandhinagar is also underway.

At the conclusion of the meeting, CM Patel issued clear directions to the Energy Department to expedite its efforts concerning electricity demand management, power availability and future capacity planning. The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department Ashwini kumar, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited Managing Director Shalini Agarwal and other senior officials from the power sector, the release said. The state government reiterated its focus on ensuring a reliable electricity supply for agriculture, industry and domestic consumers while strengthening energy storage infrastructure and securing additional power capacity to meet Gujarat's future requirements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)