Dussehra: CM Dhami Extends Heartfelt Greetings At Dehradun Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Dussehra festival organised by Bannu Biradari at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Vijayadashami and prayed for everyone's happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being. The Chief Minister also congratulated the office-bearers and members of Bannu Biradari, along with all those associated with the organising committee, for successfully organising the festival.

The Power of Truth and Righteousness

The Chief Minister said that Vijayadashami reminds us of the power of truth and the importance of righteousness. "The story of Lord Shri Ram and Ravana teaches us that no matter how powerful arrogance and unrighteousness may be, truth and righteousness ultimately prevail. Ravana possessed immense wealth, strength and a formidable army, but his arrogance and disregard for moral boundaries led to his downfall."

He emphasised that righteousness and good conduct are the greatest strengths in life. Through his actions, Lord Ram established enduring ideals of sacrifice, self-restraint, duty and adherence to moral principles, which continue to guide people even today.

"His decision to relinquish royal comforts and accept 14 years of exile to honour his father's word exemplifies his profound sense of duty and unwavering commitment to his principles."

Call for Introspection and Eliminating Social Evils

The Chief Minister said that "Dussehra is not merely a festival marking the burning of Ravana's effigy but also an occasion for introspection and self-purification." He urged people to resolve to overcome arrogance, anger, greed and other negative tendencies within themselves.

He stressed that the participation of every member of society is essential to eliminating social evils such as corruption, injustice, substance abuse and violence against women. He added that the state government is committed to preserving Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, religious traditions and social harmony while maintaining peace, security and law and order across the state.

Government's Resolve to Protect 'Devbhoomi'

Dhami said that the state government has launched an extensive campaign to free government land from encroachments, under which more than 13,000 acres of government land have been reclaimed." A stringent anti-riot law has also been enacted to recover compensation from rioters responsible for damaging public and private property."

"Our government has resolved that any evil threatening the sanctity, culture, or social harmony of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will no longer be tolerated. Guided by this resolve, we have enacted laws to address issues such as 'land jihad,' 'love jihad,' forced religious conversions, and the incitement of riots. Through a concerted campaign against illegal encroachments, we have successfully reclaimed over 13,000 acres of land. We have also shut down more than 200 illegally operating madrasas and completely dismantled over 500 unauthorised structures. Through 'Operation Kalnemi,' we have taken action against hypocrites and fraudsters who obstruct the path of righteousness," he said.

He further said that action is being taken in accordance with the law against those who mislead or defraud people in the name of religion and faith.

UCC: A Step Towards Equality and Justice

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he added, is an important step towards strengthening the principles of equality and justice. "The government's objective is to protect the rights of every citizen while ensuring a safe and harmonious environment throughout the state."

Focus on Modern Education and Youth Opportunities

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to provide every child in the state with quality, modern education based on a scientific outlook. "Developing knowledge, innovation and logical thinking among children and preparing them to meet future challenges are among the government's key priorities."

He said that transparency has been ensured in recruitment processes to safeguard the future of young people, while a stringent anti-copying law has been implemented to curb examination malpractices. "More than 35,000 young people have been appointed to government services over the past five years. The government aims to ensure that young people receive equal opportunities to progress on the basis of their qualifications, hard work and talent."

Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Stance

Dhami said that good governance rests on transparency, accountability and a commitment to public welfare. "Following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the state government is working to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries."

He added that expanding investment, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities is essential for the state's economic progress.

Strengthening Uttarakhand's Economy

Local traders, entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a significant role in strengthening Uttarakhand's economy. "The government is committed to creating new employment opportunities for young people alongside economic growth and ensuring the participation of all sections of society in the state's development journey."

Inspired by 'Ram Rajya', Aiming for the Best State

The Chief Minister said that the concept of Ram Rajya, inspired by the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, is founded on justice, good governance, equality and public welfare. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working towards its resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country."

He stressed that alongside development, protecting the state's cultural identity, spiritual traditions and natural heritage is equally important. "Uttarakhand's rich culture and spiritual traditions, he said, are integral to its identity and strength."

A Collective Pledge for a Better Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Shri Ram on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and pledge to follow the path of truth, righteousness, moral conduct and dedication to duty.

He said that collective efforts can help build an Uttarakhand where every individual receives justice, young people have opportunities to progress, women enjoy a safe environment, and the benefits of development reach the last person in society. He added that this would be the truest expression of devotion to the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and the real message of the festival of Vijayadashami.

He also participated in the Ravan Dahan ceremony and Dussehra fair organised by the Laxman Chowk Welfare Society in Dehradun. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)