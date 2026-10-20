Revolver Podcasts Brings Classic Radionovela La Colorina To Today's Audio Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Spanish-language drama from Santa Rita explores maternal love, sacrifice and the space between misery and the sublime

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading Dallas-based multicultural podcast network, today announced the addition of La Colorina to its expanding Spanish-language fiction lineup. The classic novela from Santa Rita, adapted for radio under the direction of Rosario Muñoz Ledo, is now available to audiences as an episodic audio drama.









La Colorina explores the extraordinary power of maternal love and how it can transform the soul of a woman caught between hardship and hope, misery and the sublime. Through emotionally charged storytelling, the series examines love, sacrifice, social judgment and the choices a mother makes to protect her children.

“Radionovelas have a special place in the history of Latino entertainment, and La Colorina represents the emotional storytelling that made this format so powerful,” said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts.“By making this production available as an on-demand audio series, we are preserving an important storytelling tradition while introducing it to audiences who now enjoy their favorite stories through podcasts and digital platforms.”

Long before television became the center of family entertainment, radionovelas brought communities together around the radio. Families followed the characters chapter by chapter, discussed their decisions and shared the suspense while waiting for the next episode. These stories later helped shape the telenovelas that became cultural institutions throughout Latin America and among Hispanic audiences in the United States.

Today, podcasting is bringing that tradition full circle. Audio drama allows listeners to once again create the world of the story through voices, music and sound-this time with the freedom to listen wherever and whenever they choose. For longtime novela fans, the format offers a familiar emotional experience. For younger audiences, it provides a new way to discover one of Latin American entertainment's most enduring storytelling traditions.

“La Colorina reminds us that a compelling story does not depend on a screen,” Hobbs added.“The intimacy of audio allows listeners to experience every emotion and imagine every scene for themselves. It is personal, immersive and deeply connected to the way generations of Latino families first experienced novelas.”

As audiences continue to embrace on-demand audio, reVolver Podcasts has established itself as one of the leading destinations for multicultural podcast content, offering a broad mix of entertainment, news, sports, business, lifestyle, health, and culture programming. The company recently expanded its distribution through a partnership with Claro USA, bringing its podcast catalog to Claro Música Pulso, the newly enhanced entertainment platform that serves more than 500,000 subscribers with music, podcasts, radio, video, and other multimedia experiences. reVolver content is available free to listeners across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, the iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App via the Samsung Galaxy Store, Roku streaming devices, and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. Through a strategic partnership with Claro USA, reVolver Podcasts also delivers premium podcast content to Claro Música Pulso, expanding its reach to more than 500,000 subscribers across a growing global entertainment ecosystem. For more information about the company, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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