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Parker To Announce Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings On November 5 Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled For 11 A.M. Eastern


Date: 2026-10-20 05:01:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2027 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2027 first quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at investors.parker.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

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CONTACT: Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258... Financial Analysts - Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations 216-896-2708...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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