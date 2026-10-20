New Crypto: Pepeto Announces Another Stage Sellout While Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets 112% And Shiba Inu Setup Returns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto, the new crypto leading presale charts, announces its fund passed $11.25 million after another stage sold out, the fastest round yet, in a market where most projects raise nothing. The reason: this new crypto has its exchange built, its contracts audited by SolidProof, and a Binance listing coming, so each stage fills before the next price step at $0.0000001902.

That demand makes sense next to Dogecoin, trading near $0.08 on October 20, yet the Dogecoin price prediction turned bullish for a reason the chart hides: large holders bought 600 million DOGE since October 12, a TD Sequential buy signal fired at $0.08, and analyst Ali Martinez expects $0.17 per Benzinga. That is what happened before the Elon Musk run of 2021, and Shiba Inu is moving the same way. That raises one question: which new crypto can pay what Dogecoin and Shiba Inu paid early buyers?

The facts point to one answer.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale Moves Ahead as the Dogecoin Price Prediction and Shiba Inu History Reveal How Millionaires Are Made

Pepeto keeps selling out stages because the people inside know what history shows: every bull run creates new millionaires, nearly all from a new crypto bought before listing, while the price was small enough to multiply.

Dogecoin proved it first. Once Elon Musk backed it, DOGE rose from $0.007 to $0.7376, more than 10,000%, per CoinMarketCap, and one early buyer saw $8,000 become $9 million.

Shiba Inu repeated it. A truck driver bought in early with $8,000 and later held $5.7 million per CNN. A friend heard, waited a few hours, and in that time Shiba Inu listed on Binance and the entry vanished. The listing is the line: before it small money can become large, after it the price belongs to the crowd.

With that history, our Dogecoin price prediction is more bullish than most. About 36 billion DOGE last changed hands near $0.08, one of the coin's strongest support levels, and whales buying 600 million coins right there is how big moves begin. Add the buy signal, and $0.17 is more than a double. But for returns the limit matters: at $0.17 Dogecoin is a $25 billion coin with no product, so the days of 10,000% are behind it. Shiba Inu hit the same limit, reaching $41 billion before falling 93%.

The lesson: meme coins build millionaires on the climb, but only for the earliest buyers, and gains last only when real utility holds demand after listing.

Pepeto, the New Crypto Delivering What Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Missing

Pepeto arrives as 2026 changes the rules: hype alone no longer attracts money. Investors want viral growth before the listing and working tools that hold demand after it, and Pepeto is the rare case with both, which is why so much presale money comes from wallets that paid to learn this on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

A Pepeto team representative says the exchange runs zero fee trades, moves funds between chains directly, and checks contracts with AI across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, tools meme coins never had.

This is what Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were missing. They stopped at a community, and when it cooled the price had nothing to stand on. Pepeto adds a live exchange that sends every trade through the PEPETO token, so demand comes from use, not only attention, and the price has support after the first rush.

SolidProof has checked every contract, a Binance listing is close, and talk linking Elon Musk to Pepeto keeps spreading, the same attention that once sent Dogecoin straight up, now on a token at $0.0000001902.

Conclusion

Pepeto arrives as meme coin season nears, and the Dogecoin price prediction with Shiba Inu's history proves one point: the biggest returns went to the early, and the window closed fast.

Pepeto is where the facts point for anyone who learned from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Their method: find the new crypto with the strongest viral signals before it lists, confirm a real product underneath, then enter while the price is small, because listing day is when early holders sell to the late crowd.

Visit the Pepeto Official Website Here

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