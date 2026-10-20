MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Local Law Firm Holding Annual Event for Families in Need

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooks Law Group invites the community to their annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 14th, at 10:30 AM, where they will be donating 50 Thanksgiving turkeys and dinner items to families who cannot afford one. Turkeys will be available at the firm's office at 3812 Gunn Hwy Tampa, FL 33618. The firm recommends arriving at 9:30 AM to secure a spot in line, as the turkeys are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.“This event is one that both our team and the community looks forward to all year long,” says Brooks Law Group's founder and managing partner Steve Brooks.“It takes a huge effort to put this on, but it's worth it to give back and make sure that every family has a great Thanksgiving.”Brooks Law Group kindly asks that those who can afford a turkey please let those in need have the donated turkeys. Donations will be limited to one per household. During the giveaway, Brooks Law Group staff will be available to speak with those in line.Brooks Law Group is a personal injury, auto accident, motorcycle accident and wrongful death law firm, serving individuals across the state of Florida with offices in Winter Haven, Tampa, Auburndale, and Lakeland. The firm has been practicing law and serving people for more than 30 years. For more information visit brookslawgroup or call 1-800-LAW-3030.

Stephen Brooks

Brooks Law Group

+1 8636566022

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Brooks Law Group Donating 50 Thanksgiving Turkeys News Provided By Brooks Law Group October 20, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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