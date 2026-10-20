CARCGA To Host First-Ever California Locate Rodeo On October 24 Featuring Senator Jerry Hill

CARCGA Locate Rodeo 2026

California's Regional Common Ground Alliance (CARCGA)

Inaugural event at Skyline College will celebrate California's utility locating professionals and advance damage prevention.

- April MitchellSAN BRUNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California Regional Common Ground Alliance (CARCGA ) will host its first California Locate Rodeo on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Skyline College in San Bruno. The event will bring together utility locators, utilities, excavators, 811 organizations and damage prevention professionals for competition, education and industry recognition.Retired Senator Jerry Hill is the featured guest speaker. He sponsored the Dig Safe Act of 2016 that created the California Underground Safety Board and strengthened oversight in the“call 811 before you dig” process in California. The event will spotlight the skill and precision required to identify and mark underground infrastructure safely. His participation underscores one of the central themes of the California Locate Rodeo: preventing damages requires cooperation and accountability throughout the entire excavation process.“California has an incredible community of locating professionals, and we wanted to create an event that challenges their skills while giving the industry an opportunity to celebrate their expertise and impact on public safety,” said April Mitchell, Co-Chair of the CARCGA Marketing Committee and event organizer.“The Locate Rodeo is about more than competition. It is about bringing our industry together, building stronger connections and recognizing the professionals who are at the heart of safe excavation,” said Ashley Skitt, Co-Chair of the CARCGA Marketing Committee and event organizer.Putting California's Best Locators to the TestThe California Locate Rodeo will give professional locators an opportunity to demonstrate the technical expertise, accuracy and field knowledge required to identify and mark underground utilities.Competitors will participate in hands-on locating challenges across four utility categories - telecom, power, water and gas - designed to test their ability to accurately identify underground facilities while applying industry best practices. Top competitors will earn cash prizes, with leading performers advancing to a Grand Finale competition.Safety Demonstrations and ActivitiesIn addition to the locating competition, the event will provide opportunities for attendees to connect with colleagues, learn from industry partners and participate in safety-focused demonstrations and activities.Event InformationWhat:Inaugural CARCGA California Locate RodeoWhen:Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Registration at 8:30 a.m.Where:Skyline College, San Bruno, CaliforniaFeatured Speaker:Senator Jerry HillCompetition:Telecom, Power, and Gas locating challengesAwards:Winners announced at 3:30 p.m.Competitors, sponsors, volunteers and members of the damage prevention community are invited to participate. Space for competitors is limited.

Ashley Skitt

California Regional Common Ground Alliance (CARCGA)

+1 619-252-5687

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CARCGA to Host First-Ever California Locate Rodeo on October 24 Featuring Senator Jerry Hill News Provided By Tempo Communications October 20, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, Telecommunications



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