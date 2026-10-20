Remesh Launches AI-Moderated Video Interviews With Remy

Remy Interviews are one-on-one video interviews conducted by Remy, the AI research agent built into Remesh.

- Anthony LamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Remesh, the AI-powered platform for conversational research, today announced the launch of Remy Interviews. The new capability lets research teams run one-on-one video interviews moderated by Remy, which asks interview questions aloud, listens to spoken answers, and generates follow-up questions based on what participants say. Teams can schedule up to 10 interviews in a single conversation, all run from the same discussion guide.In-depth interviews remain one of the richest sources of customer understanding, but they are hard to scale. Every session needs a trained moderator, a calendar slot and hours of follow-up work. As a result, many teams run fewer interviews than they need, or skip them when timelines are tight. Remy Interviews removes the moderator bottleneck without removing the researcher. Teams design the study once, then let Remy run consistent, conversational interviews across their audience while they watch, step in, or move on to other work.Built into the Remesh workflow researchers already useSetting up an AI-moderated interview works like setting up any Remesh conversation. Researchers can choose either Human or Remy AI moderator for each interview. Remy AI sessions can be created without a firm date and time so participants can complete interviews on their own schedule. They can then write a discussion guide or build one with Remy, and control how Remy behaves at the question level:- Flex (On-Demand) option. Allow participants to join on a day and time of their choice, within a window of 1 year of study publishing, or with a custom end date.- Adjustable probing depth. Each question can be set to Off (no follow-ups), Standard (about one follow-up) or Deep (two to three follow-ups).- Focused follow-ups. Researchers can point Remy's probing toward a focus area, such as examples and stories, barriers or comparisons, or write their own. The focus is never shown to participants.- A choice of voices. Teams select from three voices for Remy and can preview each before publishing.- Privacy controls. An optional 'anonymize' setting makes sessions audio-only and assigns participants a generic name for sensitive topics.- Practice runs. A Simulate mode spins up a 15-minute practice interview immediately, so teams can test the guide with up to 10 collaborators and 10 of their own participants before going live.A natural, transparent experience for participantsParticipants join from a browser link, with no download required. Before the session starts, they are told plainly that their moderator is Remy, an AI interviewer. They also learn that the session is recorded and transcribed, that a human researcher may join or take over, and that they can leave at any time.Remy then asks each question out loud, and participants simply talk. Closed captions are available, and participants can ask Remy to repeat any question. Because Remy listens to each answer, its follow-ups build on what the participant actually said. In a sustainability study, for example, a participant who mentioned a brand's beach cleanups and recycled materials was asked what made those claims feel trustworthy rather than like marketing.Researchers stay in controlRemy Interviews is designed to keep a human in the loop. Researchers and stakeholders can join any session live and see Remy's progress through the guide alongside the elapsed time. With one click, they can pause Remy or take over the session and continue the interview themselves. Familiar Remesh tools, including a private backroom, notes and moment marking, remain available throughout.Recordings and transcripts flow into Remesh's video analysis tools. There, teams can review AI-generated summaries, moments and themes, build custom themes, and cut clips into highlight reels to share with stakeholders."Researchers have always had to choose between depth and scale," said Anthony Lam, Head of Product at Remesh. "Remy Interviews lets teams run dozens of real, one-on-one conversations from a single guide, with follow-up questions that respond to what each person says. And a researcher can step in at any moment, so the human judgment is never taken out of the study."Reach out and schedule a demo to learn more about this new Remesh offering.

Anthony Caputo

Remesh

+1 240-463-7029

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Remesh Launches AI-Moderated Video Interviews with Remy News Provided By Remesh October 20, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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