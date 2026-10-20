Horses For Mental Health Releases New Video Celebrating The Horse-Human Connection During HORSETOBERTM

Why Horses in Mental Health Services?

HORSETOBER Industry Partners

- Lynn Thomas, Co-Founder and President of Horses for Mental HealthSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) today released a new video,“Why Horses in Mental Health Services?,” featuring reflections from people whose lives have been positively changed through their experiences with horses. The release comes during HORSETOBERTM, the annual celebration of the horse-human connection produced by HMH. The campaign brings together individuals and organizations across the equine community to share the many ways horses enrich our lives and support mental health and wellbeing.For many people, connecting with a horse can feel like reconnecting with themselves. Horses offer a unique, nonjudgmental connection that can create space to build trust, explore past experiences, develop new ways of relating, and find grounding in the present moment. Through personal stories and reflections, the new video explores why horses can play a meaningful role in mental health services and the lasting impact these experiences can have on people's lives.The video is part of HMH's ongoing mission to raise awareness of the role horses can play in mental health and wellbeing and to expand awareness and access to professional programs incorporating horses into mental health services.“Through this video and the stories being shared throughout October, we hope to spark conversations, encourage people to learn more, and highlight the many ways horses can positively impact our mental health and wellbeing,” said Lynn Thomas, President of Horses for Mental Health.Watch the new video:“Why Horses in Mental Health Services?”Join the #PassTheBraid ChallengeRunning October 1–31, HORSETOBERTM invites horse lovers everywhere to participate in the #PassTheBraid challenge, using a braid as a symbol of connection, relationships, and the strength that comes from weaving our stories together.Participants are encouraged to spend meaningful time with a horse, create a braid, and share their story through photos or videos using #HORSETOBER and #PassTheBraid, while nominating others to join. Throughout October, weekly challenges, creative activities, and prize giveaways offer additional opportunities to celebrate connection, spread awareness, and uplift the horse community.Global Ambassadors Share Their StoriesHORSETOBER also features a growing collection of videos from global ambassadors sharing their personal connections with horses. Additional contributions throughout October include Josie Strand, Nordic folk-pop artist and Miss Universe Sweden 2026, and Marcus Mason-Williams, an autistic artist, animator, and illustrator from the United Kingdom.Through their individual perspectives and creative expressions, ambassadors are helping spread the message that the horse-human connection is worth celebrating and sharing.An Industry-Wide CelebrationHORSETOBER is produced by Horses for Mental Health in collaboration with sponsors and industry partners spanning equestrian sport, horse welfare and aftercare, research, education, media, and equine-assisted services. Together, these organizations are helping advance HMH's vision of building the largest annual celebration of the horse-human connection.2026 HORSETOBERTM SponsorsChewy Equine, GGT Footing, Purina, Snaffles, and Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.2026 HORSETOBERTM Industry PartnersA Home for Every Horse, American Horse Council, American Paint Horse Foundation, American Psychological Association's Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA/HAI), American Wild Horse Conservation, Arenas For Change (ARCH), ASPCA Right Horse, Black in the Saddle, EQUUS Film & Arts, EQUUS Foundation, Equine Assisted Therapy Australia (EATA), EquuStyle Magazine, HorseGrooms, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA), International Association of Human-Animal Interaction Organizations (IAHAIO), Kansas Horse Council, Long Ride Home, National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA), Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Pony Club, Rescued Hearts, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences, The Equine Assisted and Facilitated Practitioners Network (EAFPN), The HERD Institute, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), US Equestrian Federation, Veterans K9Equine Alliance, and Virginia Partnership for Horses.As HORSETOBERTM continues through October 31, everyone is invited to join the movement, share their stories, and help spread awareness of the meaningful connections between horses and people.About Horses for Mental HealthHorses for Mental Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the role of horses in mental health and wellbeing. Through awareness campaigns, advocacy, and partnerships, HMH works to increase understanding of the impact horses can have on people's lives and expand awareness and access to professional programs incorporating horses into mental health services. HMH supports a growing community of more than 130 Program Partners offering mental health programs with horses.Learn more at horsesformentalhealth.

Lynn Thomas

Horses for Mental Health

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Why Horses in Mental Health Services?

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Horses for Mental Health Releases New Video Celebrating the Horse-Human Connection During HORSETOBERTM News Provided By Horses for Mental Health October 20, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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