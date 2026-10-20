The refined 316 Strategy Group logo, redesigned in-house by graphic designer Elise Moulton. The Omaha SEO, AEO and GEO agency launched the new identity and a redesigned 316strategy in October 2026 alongside its move to Olde Towne Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Omaha SEO, AEO and GEO agency unveils a bolder 316 mark, refreshed colors and a redesigned 316strategy as it settles into its new Elkhorn headquarters

- Joseph KenneyELKHORN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 316 Strategy Group, an Omaha marketing agency that helps businesses get found in Google, ChatGPT, and other AI search tools, today unveiled a refined brand identity and a redesigned website at 316strategy. The launch completes a month of change for the agency, which moved its headquarters to 2701 N Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn in October.The new identity keeps the 316 numerals that clients and the Omaha business community have recognized since the agency was founded in 2011, but rebuilds them from the ground up. The original mark used thin, interlocking line-drawn figures. The new mark is bold, geometric and structured, with subtle cutaways that turn the 3, the 1 and the 6 into distinctive shapes in their own right. The agency's teal and red-orange palette has been refined rather than replaced, deepening the teal and sharpening the red for a fresher, more energetic feel."The thinking was to take the identity 316 had already built and give it a more modern, confident, and refined direction without losing the recognition it had earned," said Elise Moulton, graphic designer at 316 Strategy Group, who led the redesign. "The biggest change was simplifying the mark. By introducing cutaways and a more abstract approach, the numbers become a visual element on their own, not just a logo. That gives us the flexibility to use pieces of the mark across everything from the website to print and merchandise."The redesigned website carries the new look across every page with updated imagery, cleaner layouts, and a more modern presentation of the agency's SEO, answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) services. The site was built in-house by the 316 web development team."The old mark was drawn when getting found meant ranking on Google," said Joseph Kenney, President of 316 Strategy Group. "The new one is built for a world where ChatGPT, Perplexity, and AI Overviews decide who gets recommended. Our clients hire us to be the answer when someone asks an AI who the best roofer or the best med spa in Omaha is. The brand needed to look like the company that does that work."The rebrand follows a run of recognition for the agency. TrustAnalytica ranks 316 Strategy Group the #1 SEO company in Omaha and in Nebraska in its 2026 rankings, which are based on verified client reviews. The agency serves businesses ranging from local family-owned companies to organizations generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue, across Nebraska, Iowa, and nationally.The new website is live now at 316strategy. The updated identity is rolling out across the agency's social channels, printed materials, signage at the Elkhorn office and client-facing materials through the end of 2026.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is a full-service business growth and marketing agency headquartered in Elkhorn, Nebraska, on Omaha's west side. Founded in 2011, the firm specializes in SEO, AEO, and GEO for businesses ranging from local family-owned companies to organizations generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue, and also provides web design and development, content marketing, photography and video production, social media, and paid advertising. 316 is ranked the #1 SEO company in Omaha and in Nebraska on TrustAnalytica's 2026 rankings, based on verified client reviews. The agency's president, Joseph Kenney, is also the founder of Bullseye AI, a lead-visibility platform, and publisher of Omaha Business Insider and Omaha Food Magazine. Learn more at 316strategy.

Carlee Zwick

316 Strategy Group

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316 Strategy Group Launches New Website and Refined Brand Built for the AI Search Era News Provided By 316 Strategy Group October 20, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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