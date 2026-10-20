RAPP Stock Tempers Premarket Gains On Concerns Over Higher Discontinuation Rates In Bipolar Mania Study



Citizens analyst Jason Butler lifted his price target on RAPP to $91 from $80 and kept an Outperform rating, saying the data reinforces RAP-219's pipeline-in-a-product profile.

Wells Fargo acknowledged a positive efficacy signal but cautioned that upside may be limited by higher rates of agitation-related side effects and discontinuations. Raymond James increased its target to $86 from $75 while keeping a Strong Buy, noting that the 3.1-point benefit fell short of the roughly 4-point threshold some investors had expected.

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) rose 3% on Tuesday after the company reported positive mid-stage results for its experimental treatment in acute bipolar mania, including improvement in symptom severity, though concerns about safety tempered premarket gains.

RAPP Trial Clears Key Hurdles

The study enrolled 253 adults with bipolar I disorder who were experiencing a manic episode. Participants received RAP-219 once daily or a placebo for three weeks. The drug met its primary goal, producing a statistically significant 3.1-point improvement over placebo on a standard clinician-rated scale that measures the severity of manic symptoms. A secondary measure of overall mania severity also improved significantly. Every individual symptom item on the scale showed a numerical benefit, the company said.

Though there were no severe or serious adverse events in the trial, agitation was reported in 16.7% of patients on RAP-219 versus 9.4% on placebo. Discontinuations due to treatment-emergent adverse events were also higher at 3.2% versus 0.8%.

RAP-219 is already in late-stage testing for epilepsy, and management has described the compound as a potential pipeline-in-a-product that could address multiple neurological and psychiatric conditions. The company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2027 to discuss the bipolar findings and expects to start two late-stage trials in acute bipolar mania in the second half of 2027, the company said. Cash on hand is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

Wall Street Weighs In

Citizens analyst Jason Butler lifted his price target on RAPP to $91 from $80 and kept an Outperform rating, saying the data reinforces RAP-219's pipeline-in-a-product profile and opens another multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity. He raised his probability of approval to 50% from 35%.

H.C. Wainwright, meanwhile, raised its target to $66 from $40 and maintained a Buy, citing consistent though modest improvements and suggesting that higher doses or longer treatment could strengthen efficacy across both psychiatric and epilepsy programs.

Raymond James increased its target to $86 from $75 while keeping a Strong Buy, noting that the 3.1-point benefit fell short of the roughly 4-point threshold some investors had expected-an outcome that likely explained the stock's pullback from premarket, where it rose as high as 84%. The firm raised its odds of success in bipolar to 55% from 33% and said the results would probably have been better received in a more constructive biotech market.

Wells Fargo acknowledged a positive efficacy signal but cautioned that upside may be limited by higher rates of agitation-related side effects and discontinuations, maintaining an Overweight rating and a $51 target.

How Did RAPP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RAPP stock jumped from neutral to extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from high to extremely high levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that RAPP is now a major buyout candidate and the only question is about price.

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Another user said that they are adding more shares of the company at current prices.

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RAPP stock is down 3% year-to-date.

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