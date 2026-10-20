Flyte Aviation Establishes New B2B Distribution Channel, Launches Partner Portal



New Digital Platform Provides Strategic Partners with Dedicated Accounts, Streamlined Booking and Exclusive Preferred Partner Pricing

Launch Transforms Flyte's Growing Network of Partnerships Across Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, and Luxury Lifestyle into a Scalable B2B Distribution Channel Flyte Continues to Modernize Private Aviation, Replacing Legacy Booking Processes with Tech-Driven Accessibility, Distribution, and Operational Efficiency



NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) (“Flyte” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled private aviation company, today announced it has launched its proprietary Flyte Partner Portal ( ), a new digital platform designed to provide its growing network of strategic partners with dedicated accounts, streamlined access to private aviation, and exclusive preferred partner pricing.

The launch represents an important milestone in Flyte's technology and distribution strategy by establishing a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) channel that enables partner organizations to access and book Flyte's private aviation services through a centralized digital platform.

Throughout 2026, Flyte has developed formal relationships with numerous organizations across hospitality, sports, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle. The new Partner Portal leverages these relationships.

The Company believes its Partner Portal demonstrates its ongoing commitment to disrupt and modernize an industry historically reliant on manual booking processes, fragmented technology, pre-paid memberships, and traditional distribution methods. By developing proprietary digital infrastructure for both consumers and businesses, Flyte is building a more connected aviation platform designed around accessibility, simplicity, and operational efficiency.

"The launch of our Partner Portal represents a major milestone in Flyte's evolution," said David Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flyte Aviation. "Over the past six months, we have established relationships with exceptional organizations across several industries. We anticipated an opportunity to take those partnerships beyond traditional marketing relationships and create a tech-driven platform that makes Flyte directly accessible to our partner organizations.

“As the quality of the commercial travel experience declines while its prices rapidly rise, Flyte offers dissatisfied fliers an increasingly compelling alternative,” Mr. Jenkins added.“Establishing a scalable B2B distribution channel is fundamental to tapping into that dissatisfaction and capturing market share with our superior offering."

Transforming Strategic Partnerships into a Scalable Distribution Network

Flyte continues to establish relationships with recognized organizations across hospitality, sports, entertainment and culture. Recently these include the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers with its 12.5 million US fans, The Maidstone, the Hamptons International Film Festival, GSE Worldwide, and others.

These relationships are strengthening Flyte's brand recognition while introducing its private aviation services to customers and organizations across a range of industries.

Key features of the Flyte Partner Portal include:



Dedicated Partner Accounts: Individual, branded portal access for participating organizations.

Preferred Partner Pricing: Direct access to exclusive pricing available only through Flyte's strategic partnerships.

Streamlined Digital Booking: A simplified process for accessing and booking Flyte's private aviation services. Scalable B2B Distribution: Technology infrastructure designed to support an expanding network of organizations and their private aviation needs.

Flyte is confident the Partner Portal creates a more meaningful and lasting connection between the Company and its strategic partners by making private aviation readily accessible within their existing customer, member, and organizational relationships.

Modernizing an Industry Built on Legacy Processes

For decades, private aviation has operated through a largely traditional model, with customers, brokers and businesses often relying on phone calls, emails, manual quoting and disconnected systems to arrange travel.

Flyte recognized that model is overdue for disruption. Its approach is centered on making technology an integral part of the private aviation experience, rather than an additional layer placed on top.

"Private aviation has been far too dependent on manual processes for far too long," Jenkins continued. "Consumers today can access virtually every premium service through sophisticated digital platforms, yet private aviation still operates through many of the same processes it has relied on for decades. The industry needs to embrace a new generation of technology, and that is exactly what we at Flyte are building."

The launch of the Partner Portal establishes a dedicated, highly scalable B2B distribution channel that complements Flyte's growing direct-to-consumer platform and established aviation sales relationships. As its partner network expands, the Company expects this model will facilitate additional flight volume, customer acquisition, repeat bookings, and higher rates of aircraft utilization.

Proprietary Technology Driving Strong Growth

Following the late-May launch of its direct-to-consumer booking platform, Flyte has added more than 13,000 registered accounts, bringing its total platform user base to more than 20,000.

The Company earlier this month reported record preliminary third quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $2.1 million, representing 110% quarter-over-quarter growth, with direct-to-consumer revenue surpassing $500,000 during the quarter.

Building the Next Generation of Private Aviation

Flyte believes the future of private aviation will be shaped not only by aircraft availability and service quality, but also by how easily customers and organizations can access it. The Company is building an aviation platform that combines the privacy, comfort and convenience of private flying with the technology, accessibility and transparency consumers increasingly expect.

About Flyte Aviation

Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) is a technology-enabled private aviation company focused on modernizing how consumers access private air travel. Through its Flyte brand, the Company operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and is building a scalable aviation platform designed to connect customers, aircraft, operators, and aviation services.

Flyte's simple value proposition: privacy, comfort, reliability, and convenience – at a highly competitive price.

Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is focused on delivering what it believes is a faster, safer and more convenient private aviation experience while expanding its technology, customer network, and geographic footprint. For more information, visit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's future operations, business strategy, growth, technology platform, Partner Portal, business-to-business distribution, customer acquisition, customer growth, network expansion, aircraft utilization, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, revenue growth, market share and long-term enterprise or shareholder value, are forward-looking statements.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "will," "potential," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business and future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

(800) 763-0904

...