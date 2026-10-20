INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA

The investigation concerns whether HCA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2026, HCA issued a press release reporting its preliminary financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, HCA sharply lowered its full-2026 profit guidance, citing an unfavorable shift in the Company's payer mix, which impacted revenue by approximately $400 million in the quarter.

On this news, HCA's stock price fell $27.14 per share, or 6.95%, to close at $363.60 per share on July 14, 2026.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980