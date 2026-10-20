Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 29, 2026, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the third quarter 2026. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource's website in the Investor Relations section.
Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2026 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource's website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.
About Altisource®
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at .
| FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
| Michelle D. Esterman
| Chief Financial Officer
| T: (770) 612-7007
| E: ...
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