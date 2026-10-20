Canon U.S.A. And Digitech Launch Texas ST2/X1 UV LED Flatbed Printer To Deliver Big-Shop Capability In A Compact Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 50-by-100-inch production powerhouse combines industrial-grade performance, high-speed output, and advanced automation for space-constrained print environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced with DigiTech the launch of the Texas ST2/X1 UV LED flatbed printer-a high-performance solution engineered to bring heavy-duty, high-volume production to compact print environments. Positioned under the banner“Big shop capability, smaller shop footprint,” the Texas ST2/X1 draws on the same structural engineering as the larger LT3 series, giving space-constrained shops access to industrial-grade stability and reliability once reserved for far larger investments. The launch gives shops a scalable growth path, delivering heavy duty industrial performance with a 50-by-100-inch bed size, optimized for space-conscious shop floors.

In today's B2B print landscape, speed is a competitive necessity. Using 2-Pass Coro Sign Mode, the Texas ST2/X1 achieves maximum production speeds of up to 2,024 square feet per hourFootnote1, letting shops bid on high-volume, tight-deadline contracts once out of reach for their footprint. A zoned 50-by-100-inch flatbed vacuum table enables rapid media setup, and a 1.75-liter reservoir capacity per color reduces the frequency and labor required for ink replenishment. That throughput doesn't come at the expense of versatility. The Texas ST2/X1 features a six-color channel configuration, standard CMYK with the flexibility to add white, orange, gray or varnish. This unlocks high-margin specialty applications from vibrant day/night backlits and direct imaging onto non-white materials to striking spot matte and gloss effects on rigid substrates up to six inches thick.

"Our goal at Canon is to provide technology that drives business growth without forcing customers to compromise on space or quality," said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The Texas ST2/X1 combines DigiTech's robust manufacturing with Canon's national service infrastructure, offering print service providers a true industrial-grade solution to scale their operations efficiently."

Designed for versatile, high-output production, the Texas ST2/X1 provides several key benefits for print service providers. This includes:



High-Speed Productivity: Maximum production speeds of up to 2,024 square feet per hourFootnote1 with a six-color configuration for expanded, high-margin applications.

Industrial-Grade Durability: A welded steel frame and low-maintenance electromagnetic linear drive system built for uptime and long-term reliability.

Exceptional Image Quality: Kyocera Dual Channel/Single Row printheads deliver precise dot placement and smooth gradients at high speed. Automation-Ready Handling: A standard integrated auto-unloader and pneumatic registration pins reduce manual labor and free up staff time.

Built for high-volume production, the Texas ST2/X1 delivers exceptional mechanical precision and image quality-a key market differentiator that lets print service providers (PSPs) command premium pricing. The printer achieves this through Kyocera Dual Channel/Single Row printheads that use four-level grayscale technology and fire 4, 6, 10, and 14-picoliter droplets, ensuring precise, repeatable dot placement, smooth gradients, and the sophisticated transitions vital for high-end retail work. It also produces imagery that stands up to close-range scrutiny, backed by a high-performance ink set formulated for durability and resistance to smudging and fingerprints.

Protecting profit margins in a high-speed environment means minimizing manual labor, and the Texas ST2/X1 is automation-ready, featuring an integrated auto-unloader as standard equipment. Capable of offloading standard finished boards in as fast as 10 secondsFootnote2, the system reduces operator fatigue and frees a single staff member to prep the next job or manage finishing as the printer keeps producing. Additionally, pneumatic registration pins and a reversible airflow vacuum make securing and removing heavy substrates effortless. Although the larger LT3 series remains the preferred solution for fully integrated, multistage print-to-cut lines, the Texas ST2/X1 delivers the handling efficiency shops need where floor space is at a premium and throughput is crucial.

The philosophy behind the machine's design–“designed by technicians to eliminate the need for technicians”–serves as a labor risk mitigation strategy for business owners. By simplifying maintenance and maximizing reliability, the Texas ST2/X1 reduces the single point of failure risk often associated with specialized staff members. The combination of Canon's national sales and service infrastructure and DigiTech's technological innovation helps streamline workflow and reduce third-party bottlenecks, giving customers a seamless experience from acquisition through decades of high-performance operation.

For more information about the Texas ST2/X1 UV LED flatbed printer, please visit .

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About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote3 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Speed measured from first drop of ink to last drop of ink, using 2-Pass Coro Sign Mode.Offload time based on internal testing using standard 4x8 ft, 4mm corrugated plastic boards. Results may vary depending on substrate weight, rigidness, and operator settings.Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachments



DigiTech Texas ST2_X1_1 DigiTech Texas ST2_X1_2

CONTACT: Janee Law Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-497-1890...