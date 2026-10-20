Weatherford Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
|($ in Millions)
| Sep 30,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2025
|Seq.
|YoY
|Revenue
|$
|331
|$
|291
|$
|346
|14
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|90
|$
|58
|$
|83
|55
|%
|8
|%
|Segment Adj EBITDA Margin
|27.2
|%
|19.9
|%
|24.0
|%
|726
|bps
|320
|bps
Third quarter 2026 DRE revenue of $331 million increased by $40 million, or 14% sequentially, primarily from higher MPD and Drilling Services activity in Latin America and higher MPD and Wireline activity in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia, partly offset by lower MPD activity in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia. Year-over-year DRE revenue decreased by $15 million, or 4%, primarily from lower Wireline and Drilling-related Services activity, partly offset by higher MPD activity in Latin America.
Third quarter 2026 DRE segment adjusted EBITDA of $90 million increased by $32 million, or 55% sequentially, primarily from higher MPD and Drilling Services activity and strong fall through in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia and Latin America, partly offset by lower fall through in North America. Year-over-year DRE segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $7 million, or 8%, primarily from higher fall through in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia and Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia, partly offset by lower activity and fall through in North America.
Well Construction and Completions (“WCC”)
|Three Months Ended
| Variance
|($ in Millions)
| Sep 30,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2025
|Seq.
| YoY
|Revenue
|$
|450
|$
|433
|$
|468
|4
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|100
|$
|107
|$
|125
|(7
|)
|%
|(20
|)
|%
|Segment Adj EBITDA Margin
|22.2
|%
|24.7
|%
|26.7
|%
|(249
|)
|bps
|(449
|)
|bps
Third quarter 2026 WCC revenue of $450 million increased by $17 million, or 4% sequentially, primarily from higher Completions activity in North America and higher Liner Hangers activity in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia, partly offset by lower Completions activity in Latin America. Year-over-year, WCC revenues decreased by $18 million, or 4%, primarily from lower activity in Middle East/North Africa/Asia, partly offset by higher Completions activity in North America and Latin America.
Third quarter 2026 WCC segment adjusted EBITDA of $100 million decreased by $7 million, or 7% sequentially, primarily from lower fall through in North America and lower activity in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia, partly offset by higher TRS and Completions activity and fall through in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia. Year-over-year WCC segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $25 million, or 20%, primarily from lower fall through in North America, partly offset by higher Completions and Cementation Products activity and fall through in Latin America.
Production and Intervention (“PRI”)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
|($ in Millions)
| Sep 30,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2025
|Seq.
|YoY
|Revenue
|$
|314
|$
|316
|$
|326
|(1
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|73
|$
|70
|$
|59
|4
|%
|24
|%
|Segment Adj EBITDA Margin
|23.2
|%
|22.2
|%
|18.1
|%
|110
|bps
|515
|bps
Third quarter 2026 PRI revenue of $314 million decreased by $2 million, or 1% sequentially, primarily from lower international Pressure Pumping activity, partly offset by higher Artificial Lift and Subsea Intervention activity in Latin America. Year-over-year PRI revenue decreased by $12 million, or 4%, primarily from lower ISDT and Artificial Lift activity in North America and lower Pressure Pumping and ISDT activity in Latin America, partly offset by higher ISDT and Pressure Pumping activity in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia.
Third quarter 2026 PRI segment adjusted EBITDA of $73 million increased by $3 million, or 4%, sequentially, primarily from higher international Pressure Pumping fall through and higher ISDT and Digital Solutions activity and fall through in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia, partly offset by lower fall through in North America. Year-over-year PRI segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $14 million, or 24% primarily from higher activity and fall through in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia, and higher fall through in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia, partly offset by lower ISDT and Pressure Pumping activity in Latin America.
Revenue by Geography
| Three Months Ended
|Variance
|($ in Millions)
| Sep 30,
2026
| Jun 30,
2026
| Sep 30,
2025
|Seq.
|YoY
|North America
|$
|236
|$
|205
|$
|243
|15
|%
|(3
|)%
|International
|$
|907
|$
|900
|$
|989
|1
|%
|(8
|)%
|Latin America
|225
|197
|214
|14
|%
|5
|%
|Middle East/North Africa/Asia
|447
|446
|533
|-
|%
|(16
|)%
|Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia
|235
|257
|242
|(9
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Total Revenue
|$
|1,143
|$
|1,105
|$
|1,232
|3
|%
|(7
|)%
North America
Third quarter 2026 North America revenue of $236 million increased by $31 million, or 15%, sequentially, primarily from higher activity across all reported segments, especially Completions activity in U.S. Land and Canada Land, partly offset by lower Completions activity in U.S. offshore. Year-over-year, North America revenue decreased by $7 million, or 3%, primarily from lower activity in ISDT and Artificial Lift product lines, especially in U.S. Land, partly offset by higher Completions activity.
International
Third quarter 2026 international revenue of $907 million increased by $7 million, or 1% sequentially and decreased by $82 million, or 8% year-over-year.
Third quarter 2026 Latin America revenue of $225 million increased by $28 million, or 14% sequentially, primarily from higher Drilling-related Services and Integrated Services & Projects (“ISP”) activity in Mexico and higher MPD activity in the Caribbean, partly offset by lower Completions and Pressure Pumping activity. Year-over-year, Latin America revenue increased by $11 million, or 5%, primarily from higher MPD activity in the Caribbean and higher Completions activity, partly offset by lower Drilling-related Services activity in Argentina and Mexico.
Third quarter 2026 Middle East/North Africa/Asia revenue of $447 million was largely flat sequentially, as lower ISP activity was partly offset by higher MPD and Liner Hangers activity. Year-over-year, the Middle East/North Africa/Asia revenue decreased by $86 million, or 16%, primarily from subdued activity on account of heightened geopolitical tensions partly offset by higher Cementation Products activity.
Third quarter 2026 Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia revenue of $235 million decreased by $22 million, or 9% sequentially, primarily from lower activity across the reported segments, partly offset by higher Wireline activity in Europe. Year-over-year, Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia revenue decreased by $7 million, or 3%, primarily from lower Wireline and Liner Hangers activity, partly offset by higher activity in the PRI segment.
About Weatherford
Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.
Conference Call Details
Weatherford will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).
Listeners are encouraged to download the accompanying presentation slides which will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
Listeners can participate in the conference call via a live webcast at or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 855-669-9658 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 2939769. A replay and transcript of the earnings call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
Contacts
For Investors:
Luke Lemoine
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
...
For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Vice President, Communications, Marketing & Sustainability
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains projections and forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the Company's adjusted EBITDA*, adjusted EBITDA margin*, adjusted free cash flow*, shareholder return program, forecasts or expectations regarding business outlook, prospects for its operations, capital expenditures, expectations regarding future financial results, and are also generally identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“outlook,”“budget,”“intend,”“strategy,”“plan,”“guidance,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford's management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are only estimates and may differ materially from actual future events or results, based on factors including but not limited to: global political, economic and market conditions, political disturbances, war or other global conflicts, terrorist attacks, public health issues such as pandemics, changes in global trade policies, tariffs and sanctions, weak local economic conditions and international currency fluctuations; general global economic repercussions related to U.S. and global inflationary pressures and potential recessionary concerns; various effects from the Russia Ukraine conflict, conflicts in the Middle East (including the Iran conflict) or instability in Latin America, including, but not limited to, nationalization of assets, extended business interruptions, sanctions, treaties and regulations (including changes in the regulatory environment) imposed by various countries, associated operational and logistical challenges, and impacts to the overall global energy supply; cybersecurity issues; our ability to comply with, and respond to, climate change, environmental, social and governance and other sustainability initiatives and future legislative and regulatory measures both globally and in specific geographic regions; the price and price volatility of, and demand for, oil and natural gas; the macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry; our ability to generate cash flow from operations to fund our operations; our ability to effectively and timely adapt our technology portfolio, products and services to remain competitive, and to address and participate in changes to the market demands, including for the transition to alternate sources of energy such as geothermal, carbon capture and responsible abandonment, including our digitalization efforts and our incorporation of artificial intelligence tools; increases in the prices and lead times, and the lack of availability of our procured products and services, including due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions such as tariffs and changes in trade policies; our ability to timely collect from customers; our ability to manage our workforce and systems, including the impact of our enterprise resource planning system implementation and business enhancements; our ability to effectively execute our capital allocation framework; our ability to return capital to shareholders, including those related to the timing and amounts (including any plans or commitments in respect thereof) of any dividends and share repurchases; the realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiencies, including as a result of our proposed Redomestication from Ireland to Delaware; our ability to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, required court approval and to satisfy the other conditions to the proposed Redomestication within the expected timeframe or at all; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the proposed Redomestication; the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Redomestication, including any costs related thereto; the risk that the proposed Redomestication disrupts current plans and operations; any changes in tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof by the tax authorities in Ireland, the United States and other jurisdictions following the proposed Redomestication; the future financial performance of Weatherford following the Redomestication; our ability to successfully integrate NCS Multistage and to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all.
These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Weatherford's reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
*Non-GAAP – refer to the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined and GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled
|Weatherford International plc
|Selected Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
| September
30, 2026
| June
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
| September
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
|Revenues:
|DRE Revenues
|$
|331
|$
|291
|$
|346
|$
|943
|$
|1,031
|WCC Revenues
|450
|433
|468
|1,326
|1,365
|PRI Revenues
|314
|316
|326
|926
|987
|All Other
|48
|65
|92
|205
|246
|Total Revenues
|1,143
|1,105
|1,232
|3,400
|3,629
|Operating Income:
|DRE Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1]
|$
|90
|$
|58
|$
|83
|$
|220
|$
|226
|WCC Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1]
|100
|107
|125
|317
|371
|PRI Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1]
|73
|70
|59
|197
|184
|All Other[2]
|10
|6
|14
|29
|37
|Corporate[2]
|(19
|)
|(18
|)
|(12
|)
|(53
|)
|(42
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|(70
|)
|(71
|)
|(67
|)
|(211
|)
|(193
|)
|Share-based Compensation
|(15
|)
|(11
|)
|(10
|)
|(38
|)
|(26
|)
|Gain on Sale of Business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70
|Restructuring Charges
|(6
|)
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|(28
|)
|(51
|)
|Redomestication
|(6
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|Other Charges, Net
|(4
|)
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|(20
|)
|(19
|)
|Operating Income
|153
|107
|178
|383
|557
|Other Expense:
|Interest Expense, Net of Interest Income of $13, $11, $11, $34, and $36
|(15
|)
|(16
|)
|(23
|)
|(48
|)
|(70
|)
|Other Expense, Net
|(9
|)
|(16
|)
|(16
|)
|(26
|)
|(61
|)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|129
|75
|139
|309
|426
|Income Tax Provision
|(4
|)
|(33
|)
|(52
|)
|(33
|)
|(108
|)
|Net Income
|125
|42
|87
|276
|318
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|5
|3
|6
|9
|25
|Net Income Attributable to Weatherford
|$
|120
|$
|39
|$
|81
|$
|267
|$
|293
|Basic Income Per Share
|$
|1.66
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.13
|$
|3.71
|$
|4.04
|Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|71.9
|71.9
|71.9
|71.9
|72.4
|Diluted Income Per Share
|$
|1.66
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.12
|$
|3.70
|$
|4.02
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|72.2
|72.2
|72.2
|72.2
|72.7
|
[1] Segment adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280“Segment Reporting” and represents segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring charges and other adjustments. Research and development expenses are included in segment adjusted EBITDA.
[2] All Other includes results from non-core business activities (including integrated services and projects), and Corporate includes overhead support and centrally managed or shared facilities costs. All Other and Corporate do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting.
| Weatherford International plc
| Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)
|($ in Millions)
| September 30, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|Assets:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|1,161
|$
|987
|Restricted Cash
|37
|55
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,105
|1,234
|Inventories, Net
|861
|836
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|1,160
|1,124
|Intangibles, Net
|288
|285
|Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|595
|650
|Accrued Salaries and Benefits
|277
|285
|Current Portion of Long-term Debt
|264
|30
|Long-term Debt
|1,216
|1,455
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,992
|1,696
|Weatherford International plc
|Selected Cash Flows Information (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in Millions)
| September
30, 2026
| June
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
| September
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|125
|$
|42
|$
|87
|$
|276
|$
|318
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|70
|71
|67
|211
|193
|Foreign Exchange Losses
|5
|10
|10
|11
|40
|Gain on Disposition of Assets
|(15
|)
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|(28
|)
|(6
|)
|Gain on Sale of Business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(70
|)
|Deferred Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|(44
|)
|-
|11
|(35
|)
|13
|Share-Based Compensation
|15
|11
|10
|38
|26
|Changes in Accounts Receivable, Inventory, Accounts Payable, Accrued Salaries and Benefits and Income Taxes Payable
|27
|64
|(69
|)
|65
|(116
|)
|Other Changes, Net
|9
|(16
|)
|24
|(35
|)
|10
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|192
|175
|138
|503
|408
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment
|(45
|)
|(42
|)
|(44
|)
|(141
|)
|(175
|)
|Proceeds from Disposition of Assets
|8
|6
|5
|17
|11
|Proceeds from Sale of Business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|97
|Purchases of Blue Chip Swap Securities
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|(20
|)
|(23
|)
|(103
|)
|Proceeds from Sales of Blue Chip Swap Securities
|8
|11
|20
|22
|102
|Business Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired
|(13
|)
|-
|-
|(13
|)
|-
|Other Investing Activities
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|(26
|)
|(14
|)
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|(54
|)
|(42
|)
|(46
|)
|(164
|)
|(82
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Repayments of Long-term Debt
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|(7
|)
|(25
|)
|(80
|)
|Distributions to Noncontrolling Interests
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|(16
|)
|Tax Remittance on Equity Awards
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|(20
|)
|(20
|)
|Share Repurchases
|(28
|)
|(16
|)
|(7
|)
|(54
|)
|(94
|)
|Dividends Paid
|(19
|)
|(20
|)
|(18
|)
|(59
|)
|(54
|)
|Other Financing Activities
|(1
|)
|2
|(7
|)
|-
|(13
|)
|Net Cash Used In Financing Activities
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|(47
|)
|$
|(167
|)
|$
|(277
|)
|Weatherford International plc
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined (Unaudited)
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Weatherford's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under the SEC's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K) may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods and comparisons with peer companies. The non-GAAP amounts shown in the following tables should not be considered as substitutes for results reported in accordance with GAAP but should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA* – Adjusted EBITDA* is a non-GAAP measure and represents consolidated income before interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and excludes, among other items, restructuring charges, share-based compensation expense, as well as other charges and credits. Management believes adjusted EBITDA* is useful to assess and understand normalized operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for consolidated net income and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA margin* – Adjusted EBITDA margin* is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated by dividing consolidated adjusted EBITDA* by consolidated revenues. Management believes adjusted EBITDA margin* is useful to assess and understand normalized operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA margin* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for consolidated net income margin and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow* – Adjusted Free Cash Flow* is a non-GAAP measure and represents cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures plus proceeds from the disposition of assets. Management believes adjusted free cash flow* is useful to understand our performance at generating cash and demonstrates our discipline around the use of cash. Adjusted free cash flow* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for cash flows provided by operating activities and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion* – Adjusted free cash flow conversion* is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow* by adjusted EBITDA*. Management believes adjusted free cash flow conversion* is useful to assess the level of normalized liquidity generated in the operating cycle. Adjusted free cash flow conversion* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the GAAP measures described above for the respective components, and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Net Debt* – Net Debt* is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated taking short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Management believes the net debt* is useful to assess the level of debt in excess of cash and cash equivalents as we monitor our ability to repay and service our debt. Net debt* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for overall debt and total cash and should be viewed in addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Net Leverage* – Net Leverage* is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated by taking net debt* divided by adjusted EBITDA* for the trailing 12 months. Management believes the net leverage* is useful to understand our ability to repay and service our debt. Net leverage* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the individual components of above defined net debt* divided by consolidated net income attributable to Weatherford and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Gross Leverage* – Gross Leverage* is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated by dividing total debt by adjusted EBITDA* for the trailing 12 months. Management believes gross leverage* is useful to understand our ability to repay and service our debt. Gross leverage* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, total debt divided by consolidated net income attributable to Weatherford and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
*Non-GAAP – as defined above and reconciled to the GAAP measures in the section titled GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled
|Weatherford International plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in Millions, Except Margin in Percentages)
| September
30, 2026
| June
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
| September
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
|Revenues
|$
|1,143
|$
|1,105
|$
|1,232
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,629
|Net Income Attributable to Weatherford
|$
|120
|$
|39
|$
|81
|$
|267
|$
|293
|Net Income Margin
|10.5
|%
|3.5
|%
|6.6
|%
|7.9
|%
|8.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|254
|$
|223
|$
|269
|$
|710
|$
|776
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
|22.2
|%
|20.2
|%
|21.8
|%
|20.9
|%
|21.4
|%
|Net Income Attributable to Weatherford
|$
|120
|$
|39
|$
|81
|$
|267
|$
|293
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|5
|3
|6
|9
|25
|Income Tax Provision
|4
|33
|52
|33
|108
|Interest Expense, Net of Interest Income of $13, $11, $11, $34, and $36
|15
|16
|23
|48
|70
|Other Expense, Net
|9
|16
|16
|26
|61
|Operating Income
|153
|107
|178
|383
|557
|Depreciation and Amortization
|70
|71
|67
|211
|193
|Other Charges, Net[1]
|4
|13
|3
|20
|19
|Gain on Sale of Business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(70
|)
|Restructuring Charges
|6
|9
|11
|28
|51
|Redomestication
|6
|12
|-
|30
|-
|Share-Based Compensation
|15
|11
|10
|38
|26
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|254
|$
|223
|$
|269
|$
|710
|$
|776
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|$
|192
|$
|175
|$
|138
|$
|503
|$
|408
|Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment
|(45
|)
|(42
|)
|(44
|)
|(141
|)
|(175
|)
|Proceeds from Disposition of Assets
|8
|6
|5
|17
|11
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow*
|$
|155
|$
|139
|$
|99
|$
|379
|$
|244
|
[1] Other Charges, Net in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 primarily includes mergers and acquisitions costs. Other Charges, Net in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 primarily includes fees to third-party financial institutions related to collections of certain receivables from our largest customer in Mexico and other miscellaneous charges and credits.
|*Non-GAAP – as reconciled to the GAAP measures above and defined in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined
|Weatherford International plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled Continued (Unaudited)
|($ in Millions)
| September
30, 2026
| June
30, 2026
| September
30, 2025
|Current Portion of Long-term Debt
|$
|264
|$
|30
|$
|126
|Long-term Debt
|1,216
|1,450
|1,462
|Total Debt
|$
|1,480
|$
|1,480
|$
|1,588
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|1,161
|$
|1,100
|$
|967
|Restricted Cash
|37
|37
|64
|Total Cash
|$
|1,198
|$
|1,137
|$
|1,031
|Components of Net Debt
|Current Portion of Long-term Debt
|$
|264
|$
|30
|$
|126
|Long-term Debt
|1,216
|1,450
|1,462
|Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
|1,161
|1,100
|967
|Less: Restricted Cash
|37
|37
|64
|Net Debt*
|$
|282
|$
|343
|$
|557
|Net Income for trailing 12 months
|$
|405
|$
|366
|$
|405
|Adjusted EBITDA* for trailing 12 months
|$
|1,001
|$
|1,016
|$
|1,102
|Net Leverage* (Net Debt*/Adjusted EBITDA*)
|0.28
|x
|0.34
|x
|0.51
|x
|
*Non-GAAP – as reconciled to the GAAP measures above and defined in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined
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