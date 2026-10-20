ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Margaret Field Karr Has Joined As Strategic Investor Relations Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Florida, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the“Company”) today announced that Margaret Field Karr has joined ARMOUR to provide strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services.

Ms. Karr brings over 14 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and financial services, with extensive expertise in the mortgage industry. She has worked closely with executive leadership teams, institutional investors and analysts to strengthen investor engagement, communicate complex financial information and build credibility with key stakeholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Maggie as a strategic advisor to ARMOUR and look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we enhance our investor relations capabilities,” said Scott J. Ulm, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of ARMOUR.“Her deep industry experience and proven ability to cultivate relationships with key stakeholders will be a significant asset to our Company. I look forward to working closely with Maggie as we strengthen our engagement with the investment community and communicate our strategy, performance and long-term objectives to shareholders.”

Ms. Karr previously served as Director, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Two Harbors Investment Corp. In that role, she led investor relations and communications for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its subsidiary, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC. Her experience spans quarterly earnings, initial public offerings, capital markets transactions, acquisitions and organizational transformations. She also served as Vice President, Financial Advisor at Moran Wealth Management, an independent wealth management and investment advisory firm.

“ARMOUR has a long-standing presence in the agency mortgage REIT market, an experienced investment team and a strong commitment to delivering income to shareholders,” said Maggie Karr.“I'm excited to work with the team to build on that foundation, strengthen relationships with the investment community and help investors better understand ARMOUR's strategy, performance and opportunities ahead.”

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at , or the Company website at , or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:

Margaret F. Karr

MFK Strategic Communications

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

(772) 617-4340