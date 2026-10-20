Xos Heads To RE+ 2026 With Rapidly Deployable Power Hub Energy Storage



Plans to showcase the Xos Power HubTM line, rapidly deployable energy storage available from 210 kWh to 3.1 MWh per unit

Displays the AC Power Hub, a towable unit that arrives, connects, and moves with the job Invites data center, utility, and industrial teams to Booth W15500 at the Las Vegas Convention Center



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the“Company”), a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider, today announced its participation in RE+ 2026, North America's largest clean energy event. Xos will share Booth W15500 with Pioneer eMobility at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 16 to 19, 2026.

At the show, Xos will present the Power Hub line and display the AC Power Hub on the booth floor. Visitors will see how Power Hub storage arrives fully integrated, connects to any source, and powers a site in days instead of the years a new grid connection can take.

Xos Highlights at RE+ 2026:



Power on your terms. The Power Hub bridges data centers and industrial sites through multi-year grid delays and powers site growth ahead of utility upgrades. It also runs standalone microgrids where EV fleets can power the site, delivers grid-independent power to remote mining and agriculture operations, supports construction, events, disaster relief, and mission-critical sites, and combines into multi-megawatt utility-scale plants.

Built to scale. The Xos Power HubTM comes in four configurations, 210 kWh, 420 kWh, 630 kWh, and 3.1 MWh of storage per unit, with up to 1.5 MW of power output per unit. Up to 32 units connect in parallel for multi-megawatt sites, and more than 250 MWh is already deployed across North America.

Any source, any site. Power Hub units arrive fully integrated on a trailer, skid, or 20-foot container: connect and power on. They pair with the grid, generators, or solar arrays, and the 210, 420, and 630 kWh units can also recharge from a DC fast charger. Grid-forming controls let a site run with the grid or on its own, switching between the two without interruption, with real-time remote monitoring, diagnostics, and control from anywhere.

On display: the AC Power Hub. Attendees at Booth W15500 will see the AC Power Hub, a towable, battery-buffered mobile generator with 210, 420, or 630 kWh of LFP storage. Dual bi-directional AC channels each deliver up to 150 kW with independent voltage and frequency control. It needs no permits, excavation, or permanent installation, and carries UL1973, UL9540A, and UL1741 certifications. Built in America. Power Hub systems are designed in California, manufactured in Tennessee, Buy American compliant, and backed by domestic service. Public agencies can purchase the AC Power Hub through Sourcewell, OMNIA Partners, NPPGov, GSA, and California CORE.



“Energy infrastructure has traditionally been a permanent, multi-year bet. The Power Hub turns it into a flexible asset: customers deploy it where they need power, scale it as demand grows, and move it when the project ends, with no stranded capital. Designed in California and manufactured in Tennessee, it also means fewer shipping delays, faster domestic service, and eligibility for public projects with Buy American requirements. Speed, flexibility, and American manufacturing are what Xos is building its energy storage business around,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

Demand for new power is outpacing the grid's ability to connect it. According to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's 2026“Queued Up” report, 2,061 GW of generation and storage capacity is waiting to connect to the U.S. grid, and projects can take more than five years to reach commercial operation. For data centers, industrial sites, and utilities that need power sooner, that wait is a direct barrier to growth. The Xos Power Hub's rapidly deployable, factory-integrated approach is built to help close that gap.

Attendees can see the AC Power Hub in person at Booth W15500 during Expo Hall hours. To schedule a meeting with the Xos team in advance, email... or visit .

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading energy and fleet electrification company, specializing in mobile energy storage infrastructure and battery-electric fleet solutions. The Company's mobile and stationary energy storage systems are purpose-built for the demanding requirements of commercial, industrial, and municipal operations. They deliver reliable, cost-effective power and charging without costly utility upgrades or grid improvements, supported by proprietary fleet management software and fully electric commercial vehicles for seamless operations. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos's long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“likely,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“might,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos's liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at or the SEC's website at These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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