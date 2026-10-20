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Diversified Energy Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-20 04:31:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (the“third quarter results”) on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026, after the U.S. market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST (1:30 PM GMT) on Thursday, November 5th to discuss the third quarter 2026 results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

Conference Details

US (toll-free) 877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805
UK (toll-free) + 44 (0) 800 756 3429
Web Audio
Replay Information


Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's third quarter results on its website at and make available a supplementary second quarter results Presentation at .

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
FTI Consulting ...
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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