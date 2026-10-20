Delegate Solutions Launches Fractional Chief Of Staff Service As Demand For The Role Surges

Emily Morgan, Author of Let It Go! How to Finally Master Delegation

Founders of growing professional services firms can now get a senior strategic partner beside them each week, without adding another full-time executive.

- Emily Morgan

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delegate Solutions, which has provided executive support to founder-led businesses since 2007, today launched a Fractional Chief of Staff service that places an experienced strategic partner beside the founder to move priorities, decisions and special projects to completion.

The launch comes as demand for the role accelerates. Job postings for chief of staff positions more than doubled last year, according to Revelio Labs data reported by Bloomberg, and the number of North American professionals holding the title has more than tripled since 2021, according to Live Data Technologies. Full-time chiefs of staff can command salaries of up to $400,000, out of reach for many founder-led firms.

Delegate's service is designed for a specific gap. Many founders already have an executive assistant managing their day and a COO or Integrator (the operating role popularized by the EOS management system) running the business. Yet new ideas, initiatives and strategic decisions still default back to the founder because no one else owns them.

"Your EA creates capacity around your day. Your COO or Integrator runs the business. Your Chief of Staff works beside you on the most important priorities to move your agenda forward," said Emily Morgan, founder and CEO of Delegate Solutions and author of Let It Go!: How to Finally Master Delegation. "Most entrepreneurs are never short on ideas. What they're short on is the capacity to figure out the 'how' and see it through. For many founders, a Chief of Staff is their next big delegation."

A fractional chief of staff is a senior strategic partner who works part-time alongside a founder or CEO to prioritize decisions, lead strategic initiatives and drive follow-through. Delegate's model focuses on three things:

- Think with me: sorting competing ideas and opportunities, preparing decisions and deciding what deserves attention now.

- Make it happen: turning priorities into plans, coordinating leaders and stakeholders, and moving strategic projects across the finish line.

- Close the loop: tracking commitments and follow-through so work keeps moving after the meeting ends instead of drifting back to the founder.

Each client is matched with a Chief of Staff from Delegate's vetted bench after a chemistry conversation. Engagements begin within about two weeks, starting with a draft 90-day plan with a focused scope, and includes roughly one to one-and-a-half days of senior capacity each week, with a weekly founder working session. Engagements run on a six-month minimum with priorities refreshed every 90 days, at $7,500 per month, and every engagement is backed by a dedicated Delegate account manager.

For organizations where the problem extends beyond the founder, Delegate also offers Executive Office Optimization, a structured review of the roles, workflows and ownership around the executive office. Sometimes it leads to a Chief of Staff; sometimes it leads to a better use of the team already in place.

More information: delegatesolutions/fractional-chief-of-staff

About Delegate Solutions

Founded in 2007, Delegate Solutions is a woman-founded, woman-led firm that helps founders and leadership teams create executive capacity through U.S.-based Fractional Executive Support, Fractional Chief of Staff and Executive Office Optimization services. The company's Let It Go SystemTM is used by leaders nationwide. Its sister brand, Verve, trains and certifies leaders and teams in delegation. Learn more at DelegateSolutions.

About Emily Morgan

Emily Morgan is the founder and CEO of Delegate Solutions and author of the Amazon bestseller Let It Go!: How to Finally Master Delegation. She has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Inc. and The New York Times, and speaks nationally on delegation and executive leverage. Emily is available for interviews.

Media Contact

Georgia Vlavianos

... | 814.367.3827

[Headshot, support-ladder graphic and book cover available on request]

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Georgia Vlavianos

Delegate Solutions

+1 814-367-3827

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Delegate Solutions Launches Fractional Chief of Staff Service as Demand for the Role Surges News Provided By Delegate Solutions October 20, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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