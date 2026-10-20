Dr. Egilius Spierings Explores Headache Causes, Treatments, And Prevention In The Enterprise World Interview

Dr. Egilius Spierings brings decades of headache expertise to the conversation, helping readers make sense of head and face pain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of people experience recurring headaches, yet understanding why they happen and what can be done about them is not always straightforward. In a feature published by The Enterprise World, neurologist, pharmacologist, headache and face pain specialist, and clinical trialist Dr. Egilius L. H. Spierings highlights the importance of understanding headache disorders and making medical knowledge accessible to those seeking answers.

“Understanding headaches is important because people deserve to know more than simply how to respond when the pain begins. Learning about different headache disorders, their possible causes, and the approaches available for treatment and prevention can help people ask better questions and have more informed conversations with their healthcare professionals,” says Dr. Spierings.

The feature, titled“The Most Influential Neurologist Making Headache Science Understandable – 2026,” discusses Dr. Spierings and his book, HEADACHES: Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them. His work addresses a common frustration among people living with recurring head pain: knowing that something hurts is one thing, but understanding why it happens and how to approach treatment is another.

More Than a Headache

Headaches are not all alike. Migraine, tension-type headache, cluster headache, and other headache disorders differ in their symptoms, underlying mechanisms, and treatment requirements. Facial pain can also stem from conditions that require specialized evaluation.

In HEADACHES: Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them, Dr. Spierings makes complex medical information more accessible, exploring potential headache triggers, migraine symptoms, medication options, and prevention strategies. The book also addresses medication-overuse headaches and facial pain, helping readers understand why recurring pain may require more than temporary relief.

“Understanding these differences is essential because effective headache care depends on the type of headache, a person's symptoms, and their medical history. Paying attention to patterns involving sleep, meals, physical strain, and other potential triggers can provide valuable clues and help patients have more informed conversations with their healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Spierings.

The book also examines treatment approaches, including migraine-specific medications, and explains why appropriate medication use and preventive strategies are important considerations in headache management.

Why Headache Awareness Matters

The need for greater headache awareness is clear. According to the World Health Organization, headache disorders affected approximately 3.1 billion people worldwide in 2021. For Dr. Spierings, helping people understand their headaches is an important step toward finding answers and exploring their options for care.

“People shouldn't have to live with headaches without understanding what may be causing them or what they can do about them. The more we know about headaches, the better equipped we are to find answers and make informed decisions about our health,” said Dr. Spierings.

Read the full Enterprise World feature:



About Dr. Egilius L. H. Spierings

Dr. Egilius L. H. Spierings, MD, PhD, is a neurologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches and facial pain, as well as a pharmacologist with extensive experience in migraine medication development. He has served as an associate clinical professor of neurology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School and as a clinical professor of neurology and craniofacial pain at Tufts University Schools of Medicine and Dental Medicine. He currently serves as medical director of the Greater Boston Headache Center and MedVadis Research at Boston Advanced Medicine in Waltham, Massachusetts. Drawing on his clinical and research experience, Dr. Spierings authored HEADACHES: Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them, a guide to understanding headache disorders, migraine, cluster headaches, concussion-related headaches, and facial pain, including their causes, treatment, and prevention.

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Dr. Egilius Spierings Explores Headache Causes, Treatments, and Prevention in The Enterprise World Interview News Provided By Boundless Media October 20, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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