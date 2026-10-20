Virginia Teacher Rachel Morrison Named National Civics Teacher Of The Year

Goochland High School teacher earns prestigious honor and $5,000 prize after nationwide search

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Morrison, a teacher at Goochland High School in Goochland, VA, helps her students explore the civic principles and ideas that shape our nation and how to be active participants in their communities.Now, Morrison is being recognized nationally for her exceptional work preparing young people to practice self-government and civic engagement.The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works with teachers and students to strengthen history and civic education, announced today that Morrison has been named the National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2026-2027 school year.The award, presented to Morrison by Bill of Rights Institute representatives during a surprise celebration at her school on October 19, comes with a $5,000 prize.Morrison was chosen after a nationwide search that invited fellow teachers, students, parents, and community members to nominate outstanding civics teachers. Nominees submitted essays and ten finalists participated in interviews about how they make civics meaningful for their students.As an 11th grade U.S. history teacher, Morrison brings the American story to life through historical simulations, role-playing, and civil dialogue. She encourages students to examine competing perspectives, grapple with difficult chapters of the nation's history, and connect America's founding principles to the responsibilities of citizenship today.Morrison is also the founder and director of the GHS Veterans Project, an initiative that connects students with local veterans. Students interview veterans and preserve their stories and honor them through events at their school and in the community. The project includes visits to veterans' memorials and opportunities for students to take on leadership roles and build lasting relationships across generations.For Morrison, these experiences are about helping students see themselves as part of our shared civic life. She explained,“I want them to understand why our democratic ideals matter, recognize that our history is complicated and unfinished, and feel both empowered and responsible to contribute to the communities and democracy they inherit.”Bill of Rights Institute Chief Program Officer Stan Swim, who presented Morrison with the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, said she exemplifies the best of civic education.“Rachel Morrison understands that great civics teaching starts in the classroom but extends into our communities,” Swim said.“She helps students apply civic knowledge, principles, and skills beyond the classroom to strengthen the ties that unite us as Americans. We're proud to recognize her for helping students explore what's required of each generation to write the next chapters of the American experiment.”For more information on the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, .The Bill of Rights Institute is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that works with teachers and students to strengthen history and civic education. Through classroom resources, professional learning, student programs, and educational experiences, BRI helps young people develop the knowledge, judgment, and civic virtues needed for self-government. To learn more, visit .

Ally Silva

Bill of Rights Institute

+1 703-915-2949

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Virginia Teacher Rachel Morrison Named National Civics Teacher of the Year News Provided By Bill of Rights Institute October 20, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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