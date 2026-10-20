Jadeyoga Harmony Mat Named To Wirecutter Hall Of Fame

Jade Harmony Mats - Wirecutter Hall of Fame

The American-made natural rubber mat joins a select group of products the New York Times' Wirecutter has recommended consistently for years

BRIDGEPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JadeYoga today announced that its flagship Harmony Mat has been inducted into Wirecutter's inaugural Hall of Fame, an honor The New York Times' product review site reserves for products that have earned its recommendation year after year. The Harmony Mat has been a Wirecutter's yoga mat pick since 2015 and the top mat since 2024, making it one of the longest-running recommendations in the fitness category.Wirecutter's Hall of Fame recognizes products that have stood up to repeated rounds of testing against new competitors and continue to deliver for the people who use them. For the Harmony Mat, that record rests on the qualities practitioners have praised for more than two decades: reliable grip, comfortable cushioning, and durability, all from a mat made of natural rubber in the United States.A recommendation earned over years of testing Wirecutter's editors evaluate products through hands-on testing and revisit their picks as new options reach the market. According to Katie Okamoto, Wirecutter's Sustainability Editor:“The JadeYoga Harmony, the grippiest (and prettiest-hued) mat we've tested, provides solid, supportive ground that's neither sticky nor squishy and will never shed on you. It's also durable: Several long-term testers report getting five or more years out of the mat. It's one of those rare things that are exactly as simple and functional as they should be, so you can tune in to what's really important.”"Being named to Wirecutter's Hall of Fame means a great deal to everyone at JadeYoga," said Dean Jerrehian, founder of JadeYoga. "We have made the Harmony Mat the same way for more than twenty years because it works. Yoga teachers and students tell us it helps them focus on their practice - not their mat, and this recognition tells us that independent testers see the same thing. We're grateful to Wirecutter and, most of all, to the community that has practiced on our mats for so long."What sets the Harmony Mat apart.Grip. Open-cell natural rubber holds firmly in standing poses and transitions, which is why the mat has long been a favorite among teachers and students..Cushioning. At 3/16 inch thick, the mat balances comfort for knees and joints with the stability needed for balancing poses..Made in the USA. Every Harmony Mat is manufactured in the United States in compliance with U.S. environmental, labor, and consumer protection laws..Natural materials. The mat is made from natural rubber tapped from rubber trees, a renewable resource, and contains no PVC, EVA, or synthetic rubber..Giving back. JadeYoga plants a tree through Trees for the Future for every mat sold, with more than two and one half million trees planted to date. Select colors also support ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and autism causes.AvailabilityThe Harmony Mat is available now at jadeyoga and through yoga studios and retailers nationwide. It comes in a 24-inch width in 68-inch ($99.95) and 74-inch ($109.95) lengths, plus an extra-wide, extra-long 28 x 80-inch version ($149.95), in more than ten colors.About JadeYogaJadeYoga makes high-performance yoga mats from natural rubber in the United States. Founded in 2000 and based in the Philadelphia area, the company is known for mats that combine grip, cushioning, and durability with a commitment to sustainability, including planting a tree for every mat sold. JadeYoga mats are used by practitioners, teachers, and studios around the world. Learn more at jadeyoga.

Dean Jerrehian

JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc.

+1 610-828-4830

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JadeYoga Harmony Mat Named to Wirecutter Hall of Fame News Provided By Jade Industries October 20, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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