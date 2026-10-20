India Plastic Pipes Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Hit USD 18.35 Billion As Water Infrastructure Fuels 12.40% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on health-oriented pipes, micro-irrigation, capacity expansion, tier-2 and tier-3 distribution, sustainable production, and digital tools for logistics efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Plastic Pipes Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Plastic Pipes Market to Reach USD 18.35 Billion by 2035 as Irrigation, Urbanization and Hygiene Innovation Accelerate Demand

The India plastic pipes market reached USD 5.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.40% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 18.35 billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising investment in irrigation, residential construction, water distribution, sanitation and large-scale infrastructure projects. Growing demand for hygiene-centric plumbing systems is also encouraging manufacturers to introduce advanced piping solutions that address water quality and contamination concerns.

Key Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 5.70 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 18.35 billion

CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 12.40%

West India CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 14.1%

Polyvinyl chloride pipes CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 13.6% Residential end-use CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 14.3%

Hygiene-Focused Plumbing Innovation Supports Market Growth

Health-oriented plumbing is becoming a significant differentiator in the India plastic pipes market. Manufacturers are integrating anti-microbial technologies into UPVC and CPVC pipes to reduce bacterial, viral, fungal and algal contamination in potable water networks. Demand is increasing across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects as developers, public authorities and consumers place greater emphasis on water hygiene.

In March 2024, Aliaxis introduced anti-microbial UPVC pipes in India using silver ion technology. In September 2025, Sintex (Welspun) launched anti-microbial CPVC pipes in Chandigarh for hot and cold-water networks. These developments demonstrate the industry's growing focus on performance, safety and differentiated product portfolios.

Irrigation and Water Infrastructure Drive Plastic Pipe Demand

Water scarcity and government support for micro-irrigation are accelerating the use of PVC, HDPE and MDPE pipes across India's agricultural sector. Farmers and irrigation authorities increasingly require durable piping systems for drip irrigation, sprinkler networks and water conveyance. Programs such as PMKSY are supporting adoption, while state-level groundwater conservation and rainwater harvesting initiatives are creating additional opportunities.

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd modernized its HDPE and MDPE production in February 2025 to address demand from irrigation, agriculture, drinking water and drainage applications. The company also invested INR 3.8 crore in a PVC O extrusion line for high-performance irrigation systems.

Residential and Infrastructure Applications Expand

The residential category is projected to record a CAGR of 14.3% through 2035. Urbanization, housing development and government sanitation programs are increasing demand for plastic pipes used in plumbing, sewage and potable water systems. By June 2025, AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0 had supported 1.50 crore sewer connections, strengthening demand for reliable urban piping networks.

CPVC usage continues to increase across residential and commercial buildings, particularly in kitchens, bathrooms, rooftop water systems and hot and cold-water plumbing. In August 2024, Reliance Industries announced plans for a CPVC manufacturing facility with annual capacity of approximately 110 ktpa in Dahej/Nagothane.

Industrial and infrastructure applications are also generating demand for CPVC, PP and HDPE pipes across water treatment, chemical processing, oil & gas, sewer networks, metro systems, industrial corridors and smart city projects.

Manufacturing Technology and Capacity Investment

Technology upgrades are improving hydraulic capacity, pressure resistance, installation efficiency and production sustainability. In April 2025, Prayag Polymers launched PVC O pipes for high pressure water applications from its ISO certified Bhiwadi facility. The products provide 40 % more hydraulic capacity than conventional pipes, require fewer fittings and support faster installation.

In June 2024, Rollepaal entered an exclusive collaboration with Sintex to deploy patented RBlue PVC-O extrusion lines for potable water pipe manufacturing in India. In May 2025, SIBUR introduced PPI003 EX, a polypropylene grade developed for corrugated pipe production.

Upstream investment is expected to strengthen domestic supply. Adani Group revived its USD 4 billion PVC petrochemical project in Mundra, Gujarat, with the first phase scheduled for commissioning by December 2026. The initial phase is expected to produce 1 million TPA of PVC. In December 2024, IOCL approved an INR 4,000 crore PVC resin plant in Gujarat to support demand from irrigation, infrastructure, electronics and automotive applications.

Regional Outlook

West India held a leading position in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2035. Gujarat and Maharashtra benefit from established manufacturing clusters, industrial investment, irrigation networks and infrastructure development. East and Central India are projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%.

South India remains an important market due to agricultural activity in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, alongside construction growth in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. North India benefits from irrigation demand in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well as housing and infrastructure development in Delhi NCR.

Competitive Landscape

Leading India plastic pipe manufacturers are investing in production capacity, research & development, dealer networks, local warehousing and digital customer engagement. Consolidation is also shaping the market. In March 2025, Supreme Industries signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Wavin India's piping business and manufacturing units in Banmore, Hyderabad and Neemrana for USD 30 million plus net working capital. The transaction is expected to add 73,000 MT/year of production capacity and provide exclusive 7-year access to selected Wavin B.V. water management solutions in India and SAARC countries.

Major market participants include Astral Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd., Cello Pipes and Cello Group and Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Competitive strategies increasingly emphasize premium products, wider distribution, sustainable manufacturing and specialized solutions for agriculture, residential plumbing and infrastructure.

Sustainability Becomes a Strategic Priority

Manufacturers are increasing the use of recycled materials, energy-efficient machinery and closed-loop production processes, particularly for HDPE and corrugated drainage pipes. In December 2024, Huliot India introduced a certified green pipe developed around sustainability and product innovation. As ESG requirements become more stringent, public and private buyers are expected to give greater consideration to resource efficiency, environmental performance and lifecycle value.

The report provides market forecasts through 2035, segmentation by pipe type, end-use and region, competitive analysis, pricing trends, cost structures, government policy assessment and evaluation of the principal growth drivers and market constraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipes Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipes Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 India Plastic Pipes Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 India Plastic Pipes Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 India Plastic Pipes Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6.4 India Plastic Pipes Market by Type

6.4.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Pipes

6.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.4.2 Polyethylene Pipes

6.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.4.3 Polypropylene Pipes

6.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.5 India Plastic Pipes Market by End Use

6.5.1 Residential

6.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.5.2 Agricultural

6.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.5.3 Commercial

6.5.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.5.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.5.4 Industrial and Infrastructure

6.5.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.5.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.6 India Plastic Pipes Market by Region

6.6.1 North India

6.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.6.2 South India

6.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.6.3 East India

6.6.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

6.6.4 West India

6.6.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

6.6.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.1.1 Strengths

7.1.2 Weaknesses

7.1.3 Opportunities

7.1.4 Threats

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.2.1 Supplier's Power

7.2.2 Buyer's Power

7.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

7.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

7.3 Key Indicators of Demand

7.4 Key Indicators of Price

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Supplier Selection

8.2 Key Global Players

8.3 Key Regional Players

8.4 Key Player Strategies

8.5 Company Profile

8.5.1 Astral Ltd.

8.5.1.1 Company Overview

8.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.1.4 Certifications

8.5.2 Finolex Industries Ltd.

8.5.2.1 Company Overview

8.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.2.4 Certifications

8.5.3 Supreme Industries Ltd.

8.5.3.1 Company Overview

8.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.3.4 Certifications

8.5.4 Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited

8.5.4.1 Company Overview

8.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.4.4 Certifications

8.5.5 Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd.

8.5.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.5.4 Certifications

8.5.6 Cello Pipes and Cello Group

8.5.6.1 Company Overview

8.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.6.4 Certifications

8.5.7 Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

8.5.7.1 Company Overview

8.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

8.5.7.4 Certifications

8.5.8 Others

Companies Featured



Astral Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited

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