Teknova Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results

Set forth below are certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and as of September 30, 2026:



Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is estimated to be within the range of $12.5 million and $12.7 million.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is estimated to be within the range of 36.0% and 38.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is estimated to be within the range of negative $1.2 million and negative $1 million. Cash and short term investments as of September 30, 2026 is estimated to be $16.6 million.

Teknova's total revenue is estimated to be up 19% to 21% compared to the same period in the prior year. Teknova's gross margin is estimated to have expanded by 500-700 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by top-line growth. Teknova's estimated Adjusted EBITDA would represent an at least 25% improvement compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by continued cost discipline.

Teknova's financial statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are not yet available. Accordingly, the information presented above reflects Teknova's preliminary estimates subject to the completion of Teknova's financial closing procedures and any adjustments that may result from the completion of the quarterly review of Teknova's financial statements. As a result, these preliminary estimates may differ from the actual results that will be reflected in Teknova's financial statements for the quarter when they are completed and publicly disclosed. These preliminary estimates may change and those changes may be material.

Teknova's expectations with respect to its unaudited results for the periods discussed above are based upon management estimates and are the responsibility of management. Teknova's independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, or performed any procedures with respect to these preliminary results and, accordingly, does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance about them.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova's modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Teknova's expectations on the availability of Teknova's financial statements and completion of financial closing procedures. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "will," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "continue," "potential" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Teknova's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with market and other conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks that are described in Teknova's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Teknova's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Teknova disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Our management believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends of Teknova. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure based on GAAP, excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.



The following is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA: