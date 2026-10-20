INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - AVXL

The class action concerns whether Anavex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 30, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On May 6, 2026, Anavex reported that a special committee of the Company's board of directors had“terminated the employment of Christopher Missling, PhD as the Company's Chief Executive Officer for Cause,” to be“effective immediately, for, among other things, conduct that the Special Committee believed was inconsistent with Company policy.”

On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 6.59%, to clos at $3.12 per share on May 7, 2026.

Then, on August 28, 2026, Anavex filed with the SEC an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the“Amended 2025 Annual Report”), which disclosed management's conclusion“that there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting that existed at September 30, 2025” and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2025, due to the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as described above.”

On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.35%, to close at $2.80 per share on August 31, 2026

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980