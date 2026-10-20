INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Enova International, Inc. - ENVA

The investigation concerns whether Enova and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that“[b]ank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of” consumers and “ Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it.”

On this news, Enova's stock price fell $53.11 per share, or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 per share on September 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980