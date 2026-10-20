Teknova Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Teknova also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of shares of its common stock offered in the offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering are to be sold by Teknova. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

TD Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Teknova currently intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including potentially the repayment of outstanding debt obligations. Teknova may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products, and technologies that are complementary to its own, although Teknova has no current commitments or arrangements to do so.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-288613), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 10, 2025, and declared effective on July 16, 2025. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may also be obtained by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at...; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687, or by email at....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova's modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Teknova's expectations on the timing, size and completion of the proposed offering, Teknova's intention to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "will," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "continue," "potential" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Teknova's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with market and other conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks that are described in Teknova's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Teknova's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Teknova disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

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+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

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+1 831-313-1259