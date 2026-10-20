INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Concentrix Corporation - CNXC

The investigation concerns whether Concentrix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 29, 2026, Concentrix reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, Concentrix reduced its revenue and adjusted earnings forecasts, citing faster offshoring and customer spending reductions.

On this news, Concentrix's stock price fell $2.82 per share, or 11.18%, to close at $22.41 per share on 30, 2026.

Then, on September 29, 2026, Concentrix again lowered its revenue outlook and disclosed a $1.05 billion noncash goodwill impairment, primarily attributed to its stock's trading range and market capitalization. Together with its fiscal 2025 impairment, the charges totaled approximately $2.57 billion.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980