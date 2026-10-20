INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Erasca, Inc. - ERAS

The investigation concerns whether Erasca and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2026, Erasca disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that“the employment of Nicholas (Nik) Chetwyn, Ph.D., the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will terminate effective November 2, 2026.” Erasca attributed the termination to the Company's decision“to realign its leadership responsibilities to support the development and potential commercialization of its RAS-targeting programs.”

On this news, Erasca's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 9.95%, to close at $13.39 per share on October 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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