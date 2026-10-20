Mexico Steel Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 USD 19.9 Billion Opportunity As Infrastructure, Evs, And USMCA Trade Drive 3.02% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Product, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Steel Market Set to Reach USD 19.9 Billion by 2034

The Mexico steel market reached USD 15.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 19.9 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.02% during 2026-2034. Market expansion is being supported by infrastructure investment, construction activity, automotive production, electric vehicle manufacturing, and Mexico's established trade relationships across North America.

Mexico Steel Market Trends

Infrastructure Investment Strengthens Steel Demand

Government and private-sector investment in transportation and construction infrastructure continues to support Mexico steel market growth. Highway, bridge, railway, public transit, residential, and commercial development projects require substantial volumes of steel for structural and engineering applications. Urban expansion is also increasing demand across the construction, energy, and transportation industries.

As Mexico upgrades its logistics networks and public infrastructure, steel consumption is expected to remain resilient. These projects create sustained opportunities for producers and suppliers of flat steel, long steel, structural steel, wire, rod, and other products used throughout the construction value chain.

Automotive and Electric Vehicle Production Creates New Opportunities

Mexico's automotive industry remains an important contributor to domestic steel consumption. High-strength steel is widely used in vehicle bodies, chassis, engines, and safety components. Growing electric vehicle production is further increasing demand for specialized steel grades that combine durability, lower weight, and manufacturing efficiency.

By November 2024, hybrid and electric vehicle sales had increased by 41.1% year-on-year to 12,147 units, reflecting strong consumer interest in electrified mobility. Automakers are also investing in production facilities, advanced technologies, and regional supply chains. These developments are encouraging steel manufacturers to enhance product performance and production processes for evolving automotive requirements.

Mexico's established vehicle manufacturing and export base is expected to support long-term demand for automotive steel. Rising production volumes may also strengthen the country's role as a competitive supplier of vehicles, components, and industrial materials.

USMCA Supports North American Trade Integration

Trade relations under the USMCA continue to influence the Mexico steel market by strengthening commercial ties with the U.S. and supporting regional supply chains. Tariff-free market access has helped Mexico maintain its position as an important North American steel supplier while encouraging investment in production capacity, facilities, and manufacturing technology.

Mexico's steel exports to the U.S. declined by 13% in 2024, returning to levels last recorded in 2015. Despite this setback, the USMCA remains significant to the industry's competitiveness and long-term development. The regional trade framework supports cross-border commerce, operational efficiency, and innovation in steel grades and production methods.

Mexico Steel Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico steel market by type, product, application, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.

By Type:



Flat Steel Long Steel

By Product:



Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes Braids

By Application:



Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment Domestic Appliances

By Region:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive structure of the Mexico steel industry, including key player positioning, market strategies, company performance, and the competitive dashboard. It also profiles major companies operating in the market and examines their strategic priorities, production capabilities, and positioning across principal steel segments.

Key Areas Covered in the Report



Historical performance and growth outlook for the Mexico steel market

Market segmentation by type, product, application, and region

Industry value chain and major demand drivers

Market challenges and emerging growth opportunities

Competitive intensity, market structure, and key participants Regional forecasts for Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other markets

Supported by infrastructure modernization, automotive manufacturing, electric vehicle adoption, and North American trade integration, the Mexico steel market is positioned for steady growth through 2034. Continued investment in advanced production technologies and specialized steel products will be essential to meeting changing requirements across construction, transportation, manufacturing, and consumer applications.

Key Attributes:

