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Mexico Forged Steel Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 4.72 Billion By 2034 As Infrastructure And Industrial Investment Drive 6.91% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-20 04:16:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target higher value-added applications, sustainable construction, and infrastructure-linked supply chains to capture demand across automotive, energy, and heavy equipment.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Forged Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Component, Material Type, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico forged steel market reached USD 2.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.72 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during 2026-2034. Infrastructure expansion, foreign investment, industrial construction, and rising demand for high-performance components are supporting market growth across the country.

Mexico's established automotive, energy, construction, and heavy equipment manufacturing industries continue to generate demand for forged steel products, including axles, gears, flanges, shafts, valves, structural parts, bars, and rods. Investments in industrial parks and cross-border logistics infrastructure are also strengthening production networks and improving connections between domestic manufacturers and international supply chains.

Industrial Expansion Supports Forged Steel Demand

Industrial development remains a major growth driver for the Mexico forged steel market. The country's position as an important manufacturing hub supports the use of forged components in applications requiring strength, reliability, and resistance to demanding operating conditions. Automotive manufacturing, industrial machinery production, oil and gas activities, aerospace operations, and renewable energy projects are among the sectors contributing to sustained consumption.

Recent corporate activity reflects growing confidence in the market. In December 2024, Yehovah International Inc. opened an office in Mexico to expand its cold-forged steel construction operations. The company partnered with a domestic business holding major government contracts and began negotiations for a large high-rise facility in Chihuahua. This development highlights the potential for additional investment in advanced steel construction and higher value-added applications.

Demand is also benefiting from the adoption of sustainable construction practices and accelerated project delivery methods. As companies align investments with national infrastructure programs and smart city initiatives, forged steel suppliers are positioned to secure opportunities in large-scale industrial, commercial, transportation, and energy developments.

Infrastructure and Construction Investment Accelerate Market Growth

Public and private-sector investment in infrastructure is increasing demand for high-strength forged steel products throughout Mexico. Transportation networks, bridges, power plants, public facilities, industrial parks, residential developments, and commercial buildings require durable components capable of meeting strict performance standards.

Government programs focused on improving transportation, energy, and public infrastructure are expected to support regular demand for forged steel. Urban expansion is creating further opportunities for suppliers serving structural construction projects, while the continued development of manufacturing facilities is increasing requirements for heavy-duty materials and specialized components.

Foreign investment is expected to reinforce these trends by expanding domestic production capacity and encouraging manufacturers to target more advanced applications. Improved capabilities could help Mexican producers increase their share of regional and international supply chains while addressing demand from fast-growing end use industries.

Mexico Forged Steel Market Segmentation

The report analyzes market trends and forecasts at the country and regional levels for 2026-2034. The market is segmented by component, material type, end use industry, and region.

Component Categories:

  • Forged Steel Shafts
  • Forged Steel Gears
  • Forged Steel Valves and Fittings
  • Forged Steel Flanges
  • Forged Steel Rings
  • Forged Steel Bars and Rods

Material Types:

  • Carbon Steel
  • Alloy Steel
  • Stainless Steel

End Use Industries:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Oil and Gas
  • Construction
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Renewable Energy

Regional Markets:

  • Northern Mexico
  • Central Mexico
  • Southern Mexico
  • Others

Competitive Landscape

The report provides an assessment of the Mexico forged steel market's competitive environment, covering market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, competitive performance, and company evaluation. It also includes profiles of major participants, offering insight into their market presence, strategic priorities, and growth initiatives.

In addition, the report examines the industry's value chain, competitive intensity, principal growth drivers, and key challenges. It evaluates market performance across component, material, end use industry, and regional segments, helping stakeholders identify emerging opportunities within Mexico's expanding industrial economy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 116
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.54 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Forged Steel Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Breakup by Component
6.1 Forged Steel Shafts
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Forged Steel Gears
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Forged Steel Valves and Fittings
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.4 Forged Steel Flanges
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.5 Forged Steel Rings
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.6 Forged Steel Bars and Rods
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.6.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Carbon Steel
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Alloy Steel
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 Stainless Steel
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Aerospace
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Construction
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.5 Industrial Machinery
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.6 Renewable Energy
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.6.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Northern Mexico
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Component
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
9.1.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Central Mexico
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Component
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
9.2.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.2.6 Key Players
9.2.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Southern Mexico
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Component
9.3.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
9.3.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.3.6 Key Players
9.3.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Profiles of Key Players
11.1 Company A
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.3 Business Strategies
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 Major News and Events
11.2 Company B
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Offered
11.2.3 Business Strategies
11.2.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2.5 Major News and Events
11.3 Company C
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Offered
11.3.3 Business Strategies
11.3.4 SWOT Analysis
11.3.5 Major News and Events
11.4 Company D
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Offered
11.4.3 Business Strategies
11.4.4 SWOT Analysis
11.4.5 Major News and Events
11.5 Company E
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Offered
11.5.3 Business Strategies
11.5.4 SWOT Analysis
11.5.5 Major News and Events
12 Mexico Forged Steel Market - Industry Analysis
12.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Drivers
12.1.3 Restraints
12.1.4 Opportunities
12.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.2.4 Degree of Competition
12.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Value Chain Analysis
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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