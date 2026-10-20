Sir Bradley Wiggins And A Who's Who Of Pro Cycling Headline Star Track Cycling's 2026 Benefit - The NYC Cycling Event Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tour de France legends, Olympic medalists and bright young stars gather October 26 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers to support New York's premier youth track cycling program - offered completely free to its riders

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Track Cycling will host its annual benefit on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. Billed as the New York cycling event of the year, the evening brings together one of the most remarkable gatherings of cycling talent ever assembled in the city, all in support of the young riders of Star Track.

The evening will be led by special host Matt Stephens. Star Track will also honor Phil Castaldi and Tom Lucarelli, long-time supporters of the New York cycling community.

Founded in 2004, Star Track Cycling is a nonprofit youth track cycling program based at the Kissena Velodrome in Queens. The club has grown to more than 200 riders, giving New York kids access to coaching, equipment and competition at the highest levels of the sport. The program is completely free for every rider. The annual benefit and its auction fund most of the yearly budget that keeps Star Track cost-free for any NYC child.

This year's special guests include:

. Sir Bradley Wiggins - 2012 Tour de France champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist

. Puck Pieterse - Dutch multi-discipline phenom across cyclocross, mountain bike and road

. George Hincapie - veteran of 17 Tours de France and three-time U.S. road champion

. Bobby Julich - Tour de France podium finisher and Olympic medalist

. Christian Vande Velde - Tour de France top-five finisher and cycling broadcaster

. Megan Guarnier - Giro Rosa winner and former world No. 1

. Larry Warbasse - U.S. road champion and WorldTour stage winner

. Sean Quinn - U.S. national road champion

. Luke Lamperti - American sprinter and national criterium champion

. Colby Simmons - rising American pro

. Roy Knickman - Olympic medalist and coach of six of the eight riders on the 2026 world championship-winning team

. Kate Veronneau - leading advocate for women's cycling

"When we open the track gates next spring and bring bike racing to hundreds of NYC kids, this will have been the evening that made it possible,“ said Pete Taylor co-Executive Director, Star Track Cycling.

Guests will enjoy an evening of conversation with cycling legends, a live and silent auction, and the chance to meet the young athletes whose futures the night supports. Proceeds fund coaching, travel to national competitions, equipment and programming for Star Track riders, so that no family ever pays to take part.

Event details

. What: Star Track Cycling 2026 Benefit

. When: Monday, October 26, 2026, 6:00 PM

. Where: The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, New York, NY

. Special host: Matt Stephens

. Honorees: Phil Castaldi and Tom Lucarelli

. Tickets and sponsorships: startrackcycling.org/benefit

About Star Track Cycling

Founded in 2004, NYC's only youth track cycling program empowerskids from under-resourced communities and provides the opportunity to join a competitive cycling team. The nonprofit program has introduced thousands of young people to bike racing at KissenaVelodrome in Queens, completely fee-free to their families. Star Track develops athletes from their first pedal strokes to national competition, building confidence, discipline and community along the way. Star Track racers have earned more than 50 National Championship jerseys, and the program has been honored as a USA Cycling Jr. Club of the Year and a USA Cycling Center of Excellence. Star Track's UCI Pro Team competes at UCI events in the USA and internationally and was proud to have two riders represent their countries at the 2024 Olympics. Learn more at startrackcycling.org

CONTACT: Media Contact: Mike Sandler,... Event Contact: Shelly Taylor,...