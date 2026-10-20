BNB Standard Corporation To Ring The Nasdaq Opening Bell On October 26 To Celebrate Its New Name And Leadership



Chief Executive Officer Alex Odagiu will ring the bell with members of the Board of Directors and the management team The ceremony will be live streamed from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET on Monday, October 26, 2026



LOUISVILLE, CO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Standard Corporation (Nasdaq: BNC) ("BNB Standard," "BNC," or the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world's largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, October 26, 2026. The ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, celebrates the Company's newly branded name and the appointment of Alex Odagiu as Chief Executive Officer, announced on October 19, 2026.

Mr. Odagiu will ring the bell alongside members of the Company's Board of Directors and management team. The live broadcast of the ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET. To view the broadcast, visit . High-resolution photos of the ceremony will be available at the same address after the market opens, and a replay will be posted on the Company's website at and its X account (@BNBStandard).

"On Monday morning, the most active ecosystem in digital assets and the most watched market in the world will share a bell," said Alex Odagiu, Chief Executive Officer of BNB Standard Corporation. "Most institutional investors have yet to study BNB. Our job is to give them a reason to: a Nasdaq-listed company that holds the world's largest corporate treasury of BNB, is building an operating business on BNB Chain, and publishes its figures where anyone can check them. The BNB community helped choose our name, and we intend to live up to it in full view. I'm proud to ring the bell with our Board and our team, and grateful to the community that has supported us."

About BNB Standard Corporation

BNB Standard Corporation (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that focuses on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world's largest corporate treasury of BNB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "project," "target," "estimate," "anticipate," "confidence," "conviction," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. BNC's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and BNC believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that BNC's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and format of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony and its live stream and replay, Mr. Odagiu's contributions, the Company's leadership and management structure, the Company's plans to build an operating business on BNB Chain, including its plans to operate a validator on BNB Chain, the Company's plans to educate institutional investors about the BNB ecosystem and its other future initiatives, the Company's reporting on its BNB holdings and performance, the Company's intended use of its website for disclosure purposes, the Company's execution of its BNB digital asset treasury strategy, the Company's strategy and engagement with the BNB community, the Company's position as the world's largest corporate BNB treasury, treasury management opportunities within the BNB ecosystem, the Company's future financial results, share repurchases, strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and growth potential and the Company's ability to create stockholder value. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC's business, as well as other important factors that may have affected and could in the future affect BNC's actual results and could cause BNC's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to: BNC's ability to manage its leadership transition and to attract, integrate and retain senior management; BNC's ability to appoint an additional independent director within the deadlines under BNC's cooperation agreement with YZiLabs; the outcome of the Company's director searches; the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of information presented on BNC's website; differences between Adjusted Net Asset Value and the most directly comparable GAAP measures; BNC's ability to secure, maintain and protect its rights to use the BNB Standard name and related marks; market and community reception of the new name and brand; volatility in the market price of BNB and other digital assets; the concentration of BNC's holdings in BNB and of its custody arrangements within the Binance ecosystem; BNC's ability to develop, fund and operate a business on BNB Chain, and the risk that any such business does not generate meaningful revenue or achieve profitability; the performance, security and adoption of BNB Chain; BNC's ability to establish and operate a validator on BNB Chain, including its selection of and reliance on a third-party infrastructure provider, the amount and variability of validator rewards, and the risk of slashing, downtime, custody or smart contract failure; collateral maintenance and repayment obligations under BNC's master loan facility; the outcome of the litigation relating to BNC's Asset Management Agreement (the "AMA"), BNC's non-payment of accrued management fees, and the enforceability of the AMA's liquidated damages provision; the previously disclosed material weakness in BNC's internal control over financial reporting; BNC's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; BNC's ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; evolving laws, regulations and accounting guidance applicable to digital assets; the future value and adoption of BNB; shareholder activism; and execution of the Company's BNB digital asset treasury strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC's filings with the SEC, including BNC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and BNC's subsequent filings with the SEC, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at . BNC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

BNB Standard Corporation Media Inquiries:

...

BNB Standard Corporation Investor Relations:

...