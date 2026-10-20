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Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-10-20 04:16:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, an increase of 3.1% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2027 to holders of record on December 24, 2026.

This represents the 13th consecutive year that Getty has increased its cash dividend to common shareholders.

About Getty Realty Corp .
 Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 22, 2026, the Company's portfolio included 1,269 freestanding properties located in 46 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Investor Relations
(646) 349-0598
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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