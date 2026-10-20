Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

This represents the 13th consecutive year that Getty has increased its cash dividend to common shareholders.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 22, 2026, the Company's portfolio included 1,269 freestanding properties located in 46 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.